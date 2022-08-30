Cowboys News: Clock ticking on OL decision, predicting roster cuts, Dak invokes Romo

All eyes remain focused on the left tackle position in Dallas. The Cowboys front office has revealed which way they’re leaning in regard to who will take over for Tyron Smith, but that hasn’t stopped speculation from running wild. A few names surfaced on Monday as possible targets for acquisition, even as the team’s leader believes the opportunity could allow some young player to rise to the occasion… the way he did six years ago. Rookie Tyler Smith’s return to practice adds yet another wrinkle, and it turns out Dallas won’t have to look far in Week 1 to find another team facing an OL crisis.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys franchise has lost one of its Super Bowl-winning assistants, the defense has found some new stars, and we’re predicting who will be turning in their playbooks on Tuesday. All that, plus Dak Prescott says he’s still not over last year’s playoff loss to the 49ers, and does Jerry Jones wield more power within the NFL than the league commissioner? That’s all up in this edition of News and Notes.

Stephen Jones: Cowboys 'feel good' about O-line, planning for 'in-house person' at LT in Week 1 :: Cowboys Wire

The team’s executive vice president didn’t completely shut down the notion of bringing in veteran help to replace Tyron Smith at left tackle, but it doesn’t sound likely. “The plan is for it to be an in-house person,” Jones said Monday. Rookie Tyler Smith was drafted to be the left tackle of the future, but has only played at left guard during camp.

Tyler Smith set to return to practice; LT plan? :: The Mothership

Jones also revealed that Tyler Smith “was a green light to start practice” on Monday, after nursing a minor ankle injury for most of the past week.

Dak Prescott parallels Tyron Smith situation to chance he got from Romo injury :: The Landry Hat

Always one to look for the upside, Prescott found a possible silver lining in Tyron Smith’s injury: the chance for someone else to step up and change everything. “[Six] years ago- to this day, right?’ he asked on Friday, the anniversary of Tony Romo’s 2016 preseason injury. “Something big happened, and I was able to step in.”

Report: Cowboys looking into trading for Jets OT as depth :: Cowboys Wire

For a short time Monday, the Cowboys seemed to be in play to swing a deal with the Jets for their former third-round pick. Later reports quashed the potential trade, but it gave hope to fans who are eager for the front office to make an eleventh-hour acquisition to bolster the offensive line while there is still time.

Cut swing tackle has history with Cowboys OL coach :: Bobby Belt (Twitter)

Cowboys, Buccaneers search for answers on offensive line ahead of season opener :: Dallas Morning News

The Cowboys aren’t the only ones with question marks on the offensive line. Their Week 1 opponents have a crisis of their own there, too; Tampa Bay will kick off the season with three new starters up front. “Nobody is going to feel sorry for you,” Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said. “We’re going to look at the waiver wire and look at some trades to see if we can find some things out there.”

Predicting 21 Cowboys' players who will be cut before Tuesday's deadline :: Cowboys Wire

We predict the 20-plus players who will turn in their playbooks by Tuesday afternoon. For some, it could be a disappointing end to a promising camp: Dennis Houston, Malik Davis, and John Ridgeway, to name a few. Some could be surprises after contributions in past years, like Cooper Rush, C.J. Goodwin, Sean McKeon, and Jake McQuaide. But remember, several of those cut on Tuesday will be signed right back to the practice squad in a bit of roster finagling.

Secret Superstars for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason: The defense :: Touchdown Wire

Sam Williams amassed one sack, four quarterback hurries, and four stops in 132 snaps this preseason. Nahshon Wright gave up just two catches on six targets against the Seahawks and allowed an opponent passer rating of 2.8. And Israel Mukuamu allowed three catches on six targets for 47 yards, one touchdown, and an opponent passer rating of 76.4 this preseason. He also notched three interceptions in just the last two exhibition games.

4 Takeaways from the end of Cowboys' preseason action :: Cowboys Wire

Maybe Sam Williams really is the latest second-round gem for the Cowboys. Safety has gone from a perennial trouble spot to the deepest position on the defense. Peyton Hendershot may have made a veteran tight end expendable. And Dan Quinn’s unit seems poised to keep the takeaway train rolling in 2022.

Prescott: We have to reflect on last year's disappointment to move forward :: ESPN

The Cowboys passer isn’t totally over the way the 2021 postseason ended for his team. “That’s something that I never want to forget; I never want to forget that feeling,” Prescott said. He says his takeaway all these months later isn’t so much the gut-wrenching way the game ended, but how the team didn’t start their home playoff game versus San Francisco with “enough juice.”

Ernie Zampese, Cowboys OC for Super Bowl XXX win, passes away, age 86 :: Cowboys Wire

The longtime assistant helped engineer the Chargers’ prolific “Air Coryell” offense of the early ’80s, but it wasn’t until he took over as offensive coordinator in Dallas that he won a Super Bowl with the 1995 squad. Troy Aikman called Zampese “one of the brightest offensive minds in the history of the game.”

NFL agent survey: 26 reps on Deshaun Watson, Brian Flores, Lamar Jackson and more :: The Athletic

Sixteen responding agents called commissioner Roger Goodell the most powerful person in and around the NFL… but a surprising six others believe it’s Jerry Jones. “Hands down, without a doubt, No. 1, and anyone who says otherwise is an absolute idiot,” claimed one. “He has made more rain for more owners than any man in the history of professional football in America… He’s made Roger Goodell his puppet.”

