Cowboys News: Class of 2018 lessons, possible trade calls for 10th pick

Lots of hand-wringing across Cowboys Nation right now over what the organization could, should, and might do in the 2021 NFL draft. New mock drafts from some heavy hitters have some hypothetical answers, and even the team website gets into the spirit with a profile of one highly-touted (if somewhat risky) prospect as well as the possibility of drafting another backup to quarterback to Dak Prescott. And the front office’s No. 2 man says the club has started getting calls about the No. 10 selection slot. But is the draft even the way to actually build long-term success in today’s NFL? The Cowboys’ rookie class of just three short years ago suggests it may not be.

Elsewhere in the news, a Dallas DB faces a two-game suspension to start 2021, a new position-specific helmet shows promise for linemen, musical acts have been secured for each night of the draft party in Cleveland, and the Cowboys’ approach to “voluntary” offseason workouts may be a harbinger of how other teams start doing business in the future. That’s all coming right up in this edition of News and Notes.

By not skipping voluntary workouts, are the Cowboys out of touch or ahead of the curve? :: Dallas Morning News

Link With the Cowboys being one of the teams unlikely to have many players missing voluntary workouts, are the players just toeing the line? Or are they getting ahead of the game? -JN

Cowboys CB Rashard Robinson suspended for PED violation :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys had a plethora of cornerbacks take snaps in 2020 due to injuries. With that said, one of their key backups won't be around to begin the next season as Rashard Robinson has been suspended for the first two games of 2021 for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. -ML

Cowboys' 2018 class shows difficulties of building through NFL draft :: ESPN

Link Is the NFL draft really a reliable way to a build long-term foundation in today's game? Todd Archer looks at the Cowboys' 2018 class for an answer. It may seem as though Leighton Vander Esch, Connor Williams, Michael Gallup, Dorance Armstrong, and tight end Dalton Schultz just crossed the podium, he writes, but the reality is "the Cowboys could have none, one, or two players" from that group still on their roster after this season. -TB

Cowboys 2021 Mock Draft: Defense dominates, offensive line gets insurance :: Inside the Star

Link The NFL draft is right around the corner, and mock drafts are still running wild. In this particular piece, the Cowboys add versatility and potential starters on defense, and insurance on the offensive line. -ML

Three-round NFL mock draft 2021 :: ESPN

Link In the latest mock from Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, the Cowboys land quite a haul. Patrick Surtain and Christain Barmore are highlights of this draft exercise. -JN

Possible Pick: Making a case for Caleb Farley? :: The Mothership

Link Bucky Brooks puts the Virginia Tech cornerback under the microscope. He almost certainly wouldn't be the pick at 10, but if the Cowboys trade back, he becomes a distinct possibility. Brooks calls Farley "the type of player who steps into a starting role right away" and maybe even "a perennial All-Pro," but only if he is truly recovered from recent back surgery. It's a huge gamble to take on a first-round selection. -TB

Stephen Jones saying all the right things about Cowboys draft needs but will they make all the right moves? :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys are in a prime position to add quality defensive talent in the 2021 NFL draft. Team Executive Vice President Stephen Jones recently discussed the club's plan to think defensively next week, but will it stand true? -ML

Groundwork being laid by teams looking to get Cowboys No. 10 pick in draft :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys are fielding calls as teams tell them what they'd be willing to give if their prospect is available when the Cowboys are on the clock. The real work happens before draft night.

Houston edge Payton Turner may be too good for Cowboys to let escape Texas football :: Cowboys Wire

Link Get to know the 6-foot-5 Houston native with excellent size, good twitch, and a knack for always being around the ball. He's a "do-it-all player" and a fantastic Day 2 prospect for teams like Dallas who could use a starting-caliber youngster at the edge rusher position. Payton Turner could be a real option with the Cowboys' pick at 44. -TB

Cowboys positional review: Is Dallas set at tight end or should it draft one? :: The Athletic

Link Behind the paywall, Jon Machota surveys the tight end situation in Dallas. That means he also addresses the Kyle Pitts situation. Pitts likely won't be available at 10, which means he's probably too pricey for the Joneses' tastes this year. (If he somehow falls that far, though, look for a CeeDee Lamb repeat.) Instead, Rounds 4 through 6 make more sense if the Cowboys want rookie depth behind Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz, Sean McKeon, and Jeremy Sprinkle. -TB

Roster Reset: Eyes still on backup quarterback? :: The Mothership

Link Dak is back, but things are a little thin behind him heading into his comeback campaign. The official team site explores the state of the QB room and whether the club will add reinforcements. Mike McCarthy has a history of bringing in competition for his starting passers via the draft, and there's still free agency afterward; don't forget that Andy Dalton wasn't signed last year until May. -TB

First position-specific helmet ranks No. 2 in NFL lab testing :: ProFootballTalk

Link Helmet manufacturer Vicis has been wanting to introduce position-specific gear to the NFL with an eye toward reducing head injuries based on a player's role on the field. Its Zero2-R Trench helmet, designed especially for offensive and defensive linemen, recently ranked second overall out of 41 models tested. The headgear is in just its first round of lab testing; more work is needed before it sees true game action. -TB

Black Pumas, Machine Gun Kelly to join 2021 NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bose :: NFL.com

Link Plans continue to come together for the league's coming-back draft party. Grammy-nominated rock and soul duo Black Pumas will perform in Cleveland at the conclusion of Friday night's third round. Machine Gun Kelly is scheduled to take the stage on Saturday after Round 7 draws to a close. Kings of Leon will play following Thursday night's first round, as previously announced. -TB

