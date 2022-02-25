Cowboys News: Change of scenery for Connor Williams? Nakobe Dean at 24?

Looking toward the draft, guru Daniel Jeremiah has the Cowboys taking Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean to create a strong and blistering-fast tandem with Micah Parsons. But there are other routes taken in other mocks; one has Dallas going offensive line with a popular Boston College prospect.

Free agency is almost upon us. Could Jayron Kearse return after a breakout season to be reunited with Dan Quinn? Connor Williams could hit the market, too; one outlet says the offensive lineman might just find greener grass somewhere other than Dallas. Other names to watch are linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and tight end Dalton Schultz. Could Schultz get the franchise tag instead? And what about reworking some pricey contracts to help pay some of those free agents? Another outlet did some creative math and suddenly found $70 million of new cap space.

A couple Cowboys alums are in the news, too. A franchise legend is on the verge of switching to a brand-new team in primetime, and a onetime rising-star coach is getting his next big break in the Big Easy.

This is Wednesday’s Cowboys News and Notes.

NFL players who need a change of scenery this offseason: One from each team, including Jarvis Landry, Jimmy Garoppolo, Za'Darius Smith :: ESPN

This offseason, every team has a player for whom a change of teams would be for the better. In Dallas, NFL Nation says it’s left guard Connor Williams. In a contract year, the Texas product played himself off the field at times with holding penalties, and the Cowboys are likely to take an offensive lineman to replace him in the draft.

–CB

2022 Cowboys Draft: Daniel Jeremiah mocks Georgia LB Nakobe Dean to Dallas at 24 overall :: Blogging the Boys

After a star showing from Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean in the College Football Playoff, his stock continues to rise, but could he slip to Dallas at No. 24? In Daniel Jeremiah’s recent mock, he has the Cowboys taking Dean in the first round to create a dynamic duo with Micah Parsons.

–CB

Full 7-round 2022 pre-combine mock draft fills holes on Cowboys roster :: Blogging the Boys

Ahead of the combine, a seven-round mock for the Cowboys includes an emphasis on the offensive side of the ball and improving the trenches for the defense, starting with Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson in the first round.

–CB

Cowboys draft Q&A: Best case first-round scenario, several prospects to know at biggest positions of need :: The Athletic

Jon Machota and Dane Brugler go back-and-forth in a Q&A about the Cowboys’ 2022 draft. What’s the best-case scenario? Who are the best prospects to know for Dallas? The two break it down.

–CB

Jayron Kearse speaks on Quinn's return, alludes to Year 2 in Dallas :: Cowboys Wire

Following a breakout season on a one-year deal in Dallas, Kearse appeared on 105.3 FM The Fan to discuss the return of Dan Quinn, and the free agent safety referred to keeping the defensive group together. Will the Cowboys get Kearse back for 2022?

–CB

2022 Free Agency: Should Dallas re-sign LB Leighton Vander Esch? :: Inside the Star

Injuries made it hard for Leighton Vander Esch, and his on-field performances in 2021 were below par after starting off his career so well in a tandem with Jaylon Smith. Jess Haynie breaks down Vander Esch’s prospects free agency and why his fate in Dallas depends on positional need.

–CB

NFL trade packages to create the next great defenses :: Bleacher Report

While the Dallas defense was impressive in 2021, there’s still a feeling that Quinn and his group are just getting started. So what could help the defense jump into the “great” category? Alex Ballentine predicts a blockbuster deal, trading for cornerback Marcus Peters to play across from Trevon Diggs as outside corners for the Cowboys.

–CB

Saints promote Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard to co-defensive coordinator :: NFL.com

Richard, the former DB coach and passing game coordinator who was thought to be the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator-in-waiting, now has that title in New Orleans… even though he’ll be sharing it in a platoon approach. He’ll run the Saints secondary, and Nielsen will helm the defensive line; both will add “co-defensive coordinator” to their official role.

–TB

Restructure or release? Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Thomas among eight NFC players to keep an eye on :: NFL.com

The network’s analytics expert goes to work on the dollars and cents of several names in the NFC who are so misaligned with their contracts that they could be due for a restructure or release. Frelund says the Cowboys can’t possibly afford to release their bellcow back, with a $30M dead cap number. But he’s an ideal candidate for a restructuring, given Elliott’s poor rushing-yards-over-expected performance and the ascension of Tony Pollard.

–TB

Tony Pollard was a star with his touches in 2021 :: PFF Fantasy Football (Twitter)

Tony Pollard rushing this season ⭐️ 90.3 PFF Grade (1st)

⭐️ 5.5 yards per carry (2nd) pic.twitter.com/D3ud58GGG9 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 24, 2022

Progress Report: Blake Jarwin battled injury again :: The Mothership

After watching his playing time dwindle due to Dalton Schultz’s impressive performance, tight end Blake Jarwin also faced some injuries and now enters an interesting year. With two more years on his contract and Schultz likely finding big money elsewhere, Jarwin could be poised to retake a major role for the Cowboys in 2022 if he’s able to stay healthy.

–CB

Report: Troy Aikman expected to leave Fox for ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' booth :: Cowboys Wire

The Hall of Famer may be changing teams after two decades at Fox. Aikman is said to be on the verge of inking a five-year contract with ESPN to be the color man on “Monday Night Football.” He was considered the front-runner for the same role with Amazon Prime Video; signing with ESPN instead would cause a shake-up at several networks and maybe even on a few NFL sidelines as new candidates are sought for the open broadcast chairs.

–TB

Freeing up $70M+ of Cowboys' cap space :: Spotrac

From saving $2.4 million with a simple special-teams move to getting back $16 million from the WR room to creating a whopping $15.1 million savings on Dak Prescott alone, here’s how the Dallas can go from $21 million in the hole to over $70 million in newly-freed-up cap space.

–TB

Mick Shots: Playing this tag not much fun :: The Mothership

With this year’s franchise tag, things are nowhere near as certain as when the Cowboys had Dak Prescott’s contract situation to figure out. Defensive end Randy Gregory, wide receiver Michael Gallup, and safety Jayron Kearse could all see the tag, but do the Cowboys have the cap to use it?

–CB

