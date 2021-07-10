Cowboys News: Is CeeDee Lamb WR1? What happens to Gallup? Fresh start for LVE?

The Cowboys have needed a major cog on the interior of their defensive line for quite some time. A 6-foot-4 and nearly 330 pounds, Quinton Bohanna is a true nose tackle that can fill that role. Tarell Basham is flying under the radar in terms of the Cowboy’s offseason signings, but his versatility and high motor could be a key addition to the Cowboy’s defense this season.

CeeDee Lamb blew the doors off the NFL as a rookie, and he did so playing with four different quarterbacks. Now entering year two, is he poised to take over as WR1? What will his ascent mean for Michael Gallup’s future? How will all three top wideouts fare for fantasy purposes? The three biggest threats to the Cowboys in the NFC East, veterans on the camp bubble, how to fix the run defense as well as other topics are discussed in this edition of the news and notes.

Link The Dallas Cowboys took nose tackle Quinton Bohanna in the sixth round to be an anchor on the interior of the defensive line. In this player profile, Mike Crum breaks down what the near 330-pound behemoth brings to the Cowboy's defense as the first true zero-tech drafted during the Will McClay era.

Link The Cowboys have two studs in DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory who will be the team's starters at defensive end. There's nothing like having depth though, and Tarell Basham, with his athleticism and relentlessly motor, provides the Cowboys with another hunter coming off the edge to wreak havoc in the opposing backfield.

Link Jourdan Lewis is entering the first season of his new deal, Randy Gregory is playing for a contract, and CeeDee Lamb is looking to build on his spectacular rookie season. That creates plenty of motivation for each, and Matt Holleran thinks it could elevate their play past what was expected of them this season.

Link After nearly 1,000 yards and setting multiple records as a rookie, the expectations for CeeDee Lamb are through the roof. So much so that Brian Martin of Blogging The Boys sees the second-year receiver being the Cowboy's best at the position in 2021.

Link With the NFL expanding to 17 games, it's possible that expanding rosters could come soon so that teams can have more insurance in case of injury. Rob Phillips and David Helman discuss that in this piece, as well as if a better pass rush can assist in good play from the Cowboys linebackers.

Link The Cowboys were 31st against the run in 2020 and it led to them yielding a franchise-record 473 points. Mickey Spagnola, Kyle Youmans, and Nick Eatman give their thoughts on how the Cowboys can improve in the run defense, and the answers range from trusting Dan Quinn to relying on the offense to build big leads so opposing teams are forced to pass.

Link The Cowboys will attempt to redeem themselves after their pathetic 6-10 season from 2020. Like any NFL season, each team faces challenges along the way in their quest for Super Bowl glory. Riley Donald sees the Cowboy's health, the Washington Football Team's defense, and the Philadelphia Eagles offense as the biggest obstacles for Dallas within the NFC East.

Link Ezekiel Elliott has been working diligently since the end of the 2020 season in an attempt to be more elusive and explosive with the football with running backs coach Josh Hicks. Jonah Javad takes a look at some of the intense workouts Elliott has endured to ensure a bounce-back campaign in 2021.

Link The Mothership's 20 Questions series continues with something K.D. Drummond has been harping on the Catch This Fade podcast relentlessly. It's going to take a lot of money to secure Gallup's services after the season.

Link Is Leighton Vander Esch's time in Dallas up? The writing is on the wall after the team declined his fifth-year option, potentially making him a free agent at season's end. The drafting of Micah Parsons in Round 1 and Jabril Cox in Round 4 signal the new defensive staff isn't going to wait for the oft-injured linebacker to handcuff another season.

Link The Cowboys don't have any receivers in the top three tiers, but both Amari Cooper (13th, ADP of 37.2) and CeeDee Lamb (18th, ADP of 37) rank in Tier 4. Michael Gallup, with an ADP of 100.2 checks in on Tier 7 as the 43rd ranked receiver.

