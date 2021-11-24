Cowboys News: CeeDee Lamb ‘making progress’ in concussion protocol, Tyron Smith practices in full

Two of the key cogs in the Cowboys’ offensive machine are grinding their way back to action on Thursday. Updates on Tyron Smith and CeeDee Lamb look good, as does the latest on Ezekiel Elliott’s recurring knee injury.

Elsewhere, we’re documenting the Cowboys’ struggles as of late in early-down and early-game situations; they need to get back to their early-season ways if they want to overcome. We’re still (rightfully) in awe of Micah Parsons’s lights-out afternoon in Kansas City, just as the rookie is looking to share the Thanksgiving holiday with his teammates. The club has made another roster move in the kicking department, not everyone in the Cowboys’ camp is supportive of Amari Cooper’s decision to go unvaccinated, a former Dallas coach is back on the open job market, and the team celebrates the life of a beloved assistant one year after his tragic loss. Here’s the News and Notes…

Updates: Full practice for Tyron Smith, Zeke :: The Mothership

The left tackle and starting running back practiced in full on Tuesday, though the session was deemed a “light practice.” Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is said to be “making progress” in the concussion protocol, though he did not take part in the day’s run-through.

Ezekiel Elliott says Dallas Cowboys run game needs to improve :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

“I think we’re a better football team when we can run well,” Elliott told reporters on Tuesday. Getting their seven-time Pro Bowler back at left tackle for Thursday’s game should definitely help in that regard, the two-time rushing champ said.

Remember when the NFC East race was over? Dallas needs to play more like Philly to keep it that way :: Dallas Morning News

Many declared the NFC East race over when the Cowboys hit 6-1 and the rest of the division was sitting at 2-5. Not so fast. The Eagles are running their way right back into the race for the East crown. Dallas would be wise to pick up the pace if they want to stay ahead. With Elliott continuing to play through a knee injury, it may be time to start feeding Tony Pollard a bit more.

Full practice report for Tuesday :: David Helman (Twitter)

No CeeDee Lamb at practice today, but Tyron Smith has been upgraded to a full participant. Feels significant. pic.twitter.com/t6cYzIPngz — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 23, 2021

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin 'absolutely hot' over Amari Cooper's COVID decision, even Jerry Jones critical :: Cowboys Wire

Cooper’s teammates and head coach were supportive of his decision to go unvaccinated. The Cowboys owner and one of its biggest icons were decidedly less so. “This is a classic case of how it can impact a team,” Jones said on Dallas radio Tuesday. “At the end of the day, this is not ‘individual;’ it is ‘team.’ You cannot win anything individually.” Irvin couldn’t understand Cooper putting the team’s goals at risk. “You have to try to mitigate any issue that can cost you a game or a Super Bowl. And COVID is one of them,” Irvin told TMZ. “I’m so hot for Amari Cooper not being on that.”

After further review: Kellen Moore’s offense has forgotten the thing it does best :: Blogging the Boys

Through the first six weeks of the season- when the Cowboys went 5-1 and scored 28 points or more in five games- they were moving the chains on first down at the highest rate in the NFL. They had picked up a first down by the time third down was complete at a nice 78% clip. They’ve since gotten away from that early-down success and seen a lot more third downs in their three most recent games. Moore’s offense needs to get back to making their own luck with bigger gains on early downs.

Dallas Cowboys are suffering from slow starts, and it’s hurting :: The Landry Hat

Since Week 6, Dallas has scored on its opening drive just once, logging a minus-22 point differential in the opening frame. All three of the team’s losses have come in games which they got off to a slow start. Whether that’s causation or correlation, it’s something that bears watching as each remaining contest means more and more down the stretch.

Cowboys release kicker Lirim Hajrullahu again :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys released kicker Lirim Hajrullahu from the practice squad, source said. Greg Zuerlein is now the only kicker in the building after he went 3-for-3 on field goals Sunday vs. Chiefs in return from COVID-19. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 23, 2021

Micah Parsons lone bright spot from Cowboys' rough outing :: Cowboys Wire

The rookie linebacker was spectacular, lining up at defensive end for 56 of 58 defensive snaps against the Chiefs. On just one of his highlight-reel plays, he hit an incredible 17 miles per hour on a sack and strip-sack of Patrick Mahomes. Parsons continued his seemingly inevitable march toward a Defensive Rookie of the Year award and made a strong case for Defensive Player of the Year consideration.

PFF 90 Club: Highest graded players Week 11 :: NFL.com

The Cowboys’ rookie sensation landed in the rarefied air of Pro Football Focus’s “90 Club” with his Week 11 performance. Parsons earned an overall grade of 90.7 to cement his spot on the leaguewide honor roll.

3 Stars: Parsons, Kearse led inspired Cowboys defensive effort :: Cowboys Wire

Safety Jayron Kearse continues to impress, logging an interception and showing great leadership with his postgame comments that put as much blame on the defense for the loss as the offense. Tight end Dalton Schultz picked up some of the slack left by Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, leading the Cowboys with 57 receiving yards. Of course, Parsons earned top honors with the highest QB pressure rate in the entire league… despite playing out of his normal position.

Micah Parsons puts out Thanksgiving dinner offer :: Jori Epstein (Twitter)

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons' mom is cooking Thanksgiving. Turkey, yams, stuffing. Micah hit up DL + LB group chats: “Man if you don’t got your family in town or your wife don’t feel like cooking, you’re more than welcome to come to my house. My mom makes enough for about 100." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 23, 2021

What We Learned: Cowboys OL got whooped, but there's no stopping Parsons :: Cowboys Wire

The lessons learned on offense were tough to swallow: the offensive line- once a Dallas mainstay- simply wasn’t very good against a unit that struggled mightily earlier in the season, and Dak Prescott likely played himself right out of the MVP conversation with a poor performance. Defensively, though, the news was encouraging: the Cowboys have the best rookie in the league in No. 11, and the unit as a whole is suddenly Super Bowl-worthy after a nightmarish 2020.

Jason Garrett fired as New York Giants OC :: Cowboys Wire

After just 26 games as their offensive coordinator, the former Cowboys head coach has been fired by the New York Giants. Garrett’s sacking comes the day after a 30-10 loss to Tampa Bay gave Big Blue a 3-7 record on the season.

Cowboys continue to honor Markus Paul's legacy :: The Mothership

The beloved strength and conditioning coach passed away Nov. 24, 2020 after suffering a medical emergency at the team facility on the Tuesday of Thanksgiving Week. This Tuesday, the Cowboys took time to celebrate his life and remember what he meant to the organization. “I refer to the strength and conditioning and trainers and equipment guys, and I say this with a big heart, they’re the bartenders of our culture, just from my personal experiences. Those guys interact with everybody. They know the situations that guys are going through,” McCarthy said. “And if you look for an example, Markus Paul was that person.”

