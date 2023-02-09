Cowboys News: CeeDee comes to Dak’s defense, Snoop gives Micah-Diggs nickname

The quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys catches a lot of heat, but the man who’s catching most of the balls Dak Prescott throws these days says the criticism is misplaced. CeeDee Lamb spoke to the passer’s worth from the site of the Super Bowl, just as the NFL determined what it will be worth to the Cowboys to keep Lamb around for a fifth year, and one outlet examines how Dallas can get even more out of Prescott by letting him play to his strengths.

Plenty more from Super Bowl Week as the commissioner forecasts flex matchups on Thursday nights, the players’ union wants to end the scouting combine, and a former Cowboys legend gets sent home after an unsavory and mysterious accusation. We’re looking at how aggressive the front office is willing to get this offseason, we’re picking best and worst games from the season’s schedule, we’re redrafting the Class of 2022, and we’re looking at the team’s to-do list with free agency looming. All that, plus which Cowboy always looks like he’s running uphill… and the one and only Snoop Dogg just bestowed a classic nickname on a dynamic defensive duo. Here’s the News and Notes…

Cowboys analysis: Building offensive identity around Dak Prescott and his athleticism :: The Athletic

You can almost close your eyes and envision a top-10 offense as long as Prescott is at the helm in Dallas. But top-10 doesn’t put them in the NFC Championship Game. The Cowboys need to be more than a vanilla, league-average unit, and the key to that is letting- no, encouraging– Prescott to be a dual threat who uses his legs and size to move the chains just as often as he slings the ball all over the yard.

'Some experts don't know anything': CeeDee Lamb addresses Dak Prescott criticism :: USA Today

Lamb says there’s plenty of blame to go around for the Cowboys’ failures this year, but those who pin it all on No. 4 are way off-base. “They swear they know Dak inside and out,” he said. “In the position he plays, you know a lot of people are going to be [critical of] him, but I want him to know that I’m always in his corner, no question.”

Cowboys learn price tag for CeeDee Lamb's fifth-year option :: Cowboys Wire

$17,991,000. That would be Lamb’s base salary in 2024 if the Cowboys exercise his fifth-year option. The figure comes from Lamb’s one time being voted onto the Pro Bowl roster and reflects the going rate for a wide receiver transition tag. The Cowboys have until May 1 to do it; it’s expected they will.

Cowboys open to 'aggressive' 2023 free agency :: The Mothership

Once they get under the cap by doing some creative contract work, Dallas will be able to spend in free agency. They likely won’t be big players (again) in the first expensive wave of signings, but they have said they may make “an aggressive move” once things get rolling.Whether or not that means what fans want it to mean is the real multi-million-dollar question.

Cowboys' biggest 2023 offseason priorities :: Cowboys Wire

It’s not a complicated to-do list, at least on the surface: get some wide receiver help for Lamb, figure out the running back situation, make a decision on Trevon Diggs and the rest of the corners, ditto on Dalton Schultz and the tight ends. Then come up with a plan for Tyron Smith and deal with the ripple effect of that plan, decide which free agents to invest in, get some interior defensive line beef… and, oh yeah, strategize a sound financial plan for Prescott.

Michael Irvin pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after woman lodges complaint :: Cowboys Wire

The Hall of Famer allegedly had a conversation “for about a minute” with a woman he says he didn’t know in his Glendale, Ariz. hotel lobby Sunday night. After she filed a complaint, NFL Network moved Irvin to a different hotel and then benched him for the duration of their Super Bowl Week coverage. Irvin claims he has no idea what he supposedly said, admitting, “I had a few drinks, to tell you the truth.” There is reportedly video of the encounter that Irvin has not seen.

Every NFC team's best win/worst loss of the 2022 NFL season :: NFL.com

Week 11’s 40-3 routing of Minnesota was pretty clearly the high point of the Cowboys’ season, setting the bar in all three phases that the team then tried to meet the rest of the year. Of their disheartening losses, the 26-6, 182-yard no-show in Washington to close out the regular season was a terrible way to head into the playoffs.

Trevon Diggs places in Top 5 in target rate in man coverage :: Next Gen Stats (Twitter)

Darius Slay has been targeted on just 18 of his 156 man coverage snaps this season (including playoffs). His 11.5% target rate in man coverage is the 2nd-lowest rate among outside cornerbacks (min. 100 coverage snaps).#SuperBowlLVII | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/euEHZaV6yd — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 8, 2023

Tyler Smith, DaRon Bland jump way up in 2022 redraft; Cowboys take CB, OG :: Cowboys Wire

With the benefit of hindsight, the Carolina Panthers nab Smith 18 picks before the Cowboys actually took him; Dallas uses their first-round pick on now-Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam. They get their offensive lineman in the second round when they take Kenyon Green, passing on Sam Williams in this what-if exercise. They then lose out on Bland when Tampa Bay takes him with the 60th overall pick.

CeeDee Lamb IDs Micah Parsons highlight reel based solely on running style :: CBS Sports HQ (Twitter)

CeeDee Lamb knew RIGHT AWAY it was Micah Parsons' @MaxPreps highlight reel 🤯 pic.twitter.com/om1Yug83BS — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 8, 2023

Top celebrity gives Cowboys duo the perfect nickname :: A to Z Sports

Leave it to Snoop Dogg to turn a phrase. Hanging out at the Pro Bowl Games with Diggs and Parsons and referring to their jersey numbers, the rapper riffed, “I’m hanging out with 7-11, and we up all night,” Snoop said. “The Up All Night Boys, what’s happening?”

Cowboys LB Damone Clark shocked football world just by suiting up in 2022 :: Cowboys Wire

The LSU linebacker could end up being the biggest steal of the 2022 draft class. Dallas gambled that he’d return from fusion surgery sooner than estimated and were proven right, as Clark played nearly 400 defensive snaps as a rookie. But he also showed real promise as he continues his comeback, and he could force a tough decision regarding Leighton Vander Esch.

NFLPA arguing to get rid of scouting combine :: Jori Epstein (Twitter)

NFLPA exec. director DeMaurice Smith questioning the need for a combine. Believes Pro Days are sufficient. Believes combine is medically intrusive with top goal of decreasing a player's chance at being drafted. Smith: "What would you want for our sons? Get rid of a combine." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 8, 2023

Roger Goodell wouldn’t be surprised by flex scheduling on Thursday nights :: ProFootballTalk

The players hate Thursday night games, but they have been a hit with viewers, even as a streaming-only option. Now to make the matchups more enticing. The commissioner said the flex option- which already exists for Sunday nights and will come to Monday nights next season- will “certainly be something that’s on our horizon” for Thursday nights, too. So short weeks… on short notice.

