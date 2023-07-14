Cowboys News: Camp concerns, NFC power struggles, breakout candidates

The Dallas Cowboys begin training camp in Oxnard, California on July 26, and there’s plenty to keep an eye on as the team takes the field for practice. One of the biggest concerns is the kicker position. The starter will likely be found during camp, but who will it be?

While quarterback Dak Prescott may not have the team success like Jalen Hurts, the arguments over the better NFC East quarterback continue. Weighing the individual talent makes it a tough decision, but this season presents the opportunity for Prescott to secure his place as the best in the division.

After an aggressive offseason landing key additions, Dallas has maintained their spot as one of the NFC’s best. Where they rank amongst the conferences best, Prescott under pressure and more in the latest News and Notes.

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs ranked as top-10 CB in ESPN poll of league execs :: Cowboys Wire

Trevon Diggs has secured his spot as one of the NFL’s best at cornerback. That said, it’s a crucial year for him as well as the Cowboys, as a contract extension is in order for the former second-round pick.

In ranking NFC East QBs, does Prescott or Hurts lead the division in 2023? :: Cowboys Wire

The NFC East has two quarterbacks head and shoulders above the rest. Mike Crum breaks down the divisional gunslingers and discusses who sits on the throne between Prescott and Hurts.

Cowboys over/under: 1,500 receiving yards for CeeDee Lamb :: Blogging the Boys

Lamb, who proved himself as one of the best receivers in the league, should have ample opportunity to deliver a career year with Brandin Cooks drawing extra attention. The expectations are high, so is 1.500 yards a high total for Lamb?

Who Will Be Cowboys' Week 1 Kicker? :: The Mothership

While almost every position is decided in Dallas, kicker remains the lone unknown headed into Oxnard. The Dallas staff writers discuss the competition ahead, and make their prediction on who will be the lead boot come Week 1.

Cowboys' offseason plants team in NFC's top tier :: Cowboys Wire

While the Cowboys haven’t reached the NFC Championship like the two others, their rare aggressive offseason to improve cements them in the upper echelon of the conference.

Cowboys top-3 concerns as training camp approaches :: Cowboys Wire

The storylines are aplenty heading into Cowboys training camp. Our own Ben Grimaldi discusses the three biggest concerns headed to Oxnard.

Ranking five NFC QBs under most pressure in 2023: Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins must take teams to next level :: CBS Sports

As always, being the franchise quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys is a different animal. Prescott deals with the pressure every year, and now he’s got the spotlight again headed into a crucial 2023 season.

Prescott at his best after the fake :: Twitter

Dak Prescott’s play-action rate in 2022 was the second highest of his career (27.2 per PFF). When using it he improved his passer rating, big time throw % & ADoT while reducing his rate of turnover worthy passes. pic.twitter.com/OCPEuRsQYP — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) July 13, 2023

5 Cowboys players who could have a breakout season in 2023 :: Blogging the Boys

With the coveted talents for opposing teams to focus on, a few Cowboys can take the opportunity to burst onto the scene themselves. Notably, a pair of sophomores could see big jumps in their second rodeo.

