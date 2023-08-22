Cowboys News: Brandin Cooks can literally fly, AT&T Stadium ranks high, preseason finale, why?

As the Cowboys prepare for the final test of the preseason, they have some decisions to make on who will play against Las Vegas- including possibly Matt Waletzko!- and we look at whether Mike McCarthy is right to hold his biggest stars back for all three exhibition games. Some youngsters, like Deuce Vaughn and Jalen Tolbert, seem to have firmed up their spots but could find themselves getting a few more game reps in anyway.

Elsewhere, cornerback Anthony Brown gets a tryout that could put him on the Cowboys’ schedule, why it’s too early to worry about Mazi Smith, and the surprising compliment that injured linebacker DeMarvion Overshown got from his coach. Rico Dowdle is making the most of an opportunity that was a long time coming, Michael Irvin is making a TV comeback, and AT&T Stadium holds it own in a leaguewide ranking of venues. All that, plus Brandin Cooks can fly… but he can also fly. Your News and Notes, right this way.

Cowboys undecided on Vaughn, Tolbert vs. Raiders :: The Mothership

Even though both players would seem to have shown enough to make further evaluation unnecessary, Deuce Vaughn and Jalen Tolbert could still see time in the Cowboys’ preseason finale versus Las Vegas. “We have two padded, late practices that will feature a lot of competition against [our] defense,” McCarthy said. “So we’ll see how we come out of that first before we decide who is going to play against the Raiders.”

Is Cowboys Mike McCarthy a scaredy cat or crazy like a fox? :: Cowboys Wire

There’s some debate over whether McCarthy is right to keep his stars on ice for the entire preseason. The team looked lethargic and out of sorts in their Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay last season after McCarthy pulled the same move, and that loss cost the team in the long run. So did the A-team go 12-4 through 16 games because of McCarthy’s offseason philosophy or in spite of it? There’s no way to know, but the Cowboys must win big this postseason or the coach could be second-guessing his methods in another city during the next offseason.

Cowboys 53-man roster projection after injuries, 2nd preseason game :: Cowboys Wire

Dontario Drummond may have overtaken Simi Fehoko at wide receiver with a strong camp. John Stephens Jr.’s injury at tight end likely opens the door for Sean McKeon to stay. Isaiah Land makes our cut because he’s been so good, he’ll get poached if Dallas tries to send him to the practice squad. Quinton Bohanna may be bound for the PS, though, along with Juanyeh Thomas.

Matt Waletzko could play in preseason finale :: Patrik Walker

Matt Waletzko (shoulder) "has a chance" vs. Raiders after leaving Seahawks contest with subluxation. He will be tested tomorrow to gauge his odds — per MM. Good sign. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 21, 2023

Why Mazi Smith’s level of play should not be a concern for the Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

The Michigan man was an athletic freak in college, but that doesn’t always translate immediately to Sunday play. Then again, defensive tackles rarely get to go all-out in a camp setting, so it could be that we haven’t really seen what Smith can do. Plus, playing the position at this level takes time to learn- more so than at many other spots on the field. Smith was meant to be a long-term investment; he’ll have good and bad moments as a rookie.

McCarthy has high praise for DeMarvion Overshown :: Michael Gehlken

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on LB DeMarvion Overshown: "He has been frankly, you could make the argument, the star of the rookie class. He stood up the first time we got in the meeting room and the walkthrough with his command. …He was just exceling at every opportunity." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 21, 2023

'He runs angry,' but Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle happy to finally have opportunity to shine :: Cowboys Wire

The fourth-year back has overcome several injuries and a costly fumble last week versus Jacksonville to take the lead in the race for the RB2 job in Dallas. His angry running style and pass blocking has made an impression on Cowboys coaches, but, Dowdle says, “there’s always room for improvement.”

Brandin Cooks takes teammates to new heights before Seattle game :: Clarence Hill Jr.

When @brandincooks13 says he can fly, he can really fly. Took @MicahhParsons11 and @BumpNrunGilm0re on a flight before Cowboys game vs. Seahawks. Gilmore is always so chill, never flustered pic.twitter.com/BYe4WLLwLo — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 21, 2023

NFL stadium rankings: All 30 NFL venues from best to worst :: The Athletic

The Athletic‘s writers ranked all 30 NFL venues. The home of the Cowboys came in fourth, falling one spot from the previous list, in 2020. Despite being almost 15 years old now, AT&T Stadium landed on the top five on 19 of 30 ballots.

50+ best photos from Cowboys 2023 camp in Oxnard :: Cowboys Wire

The team’s California photos show a squad that took their camp seriously and are ready to attack the 2023 season. After a month spent in Oxnard, the Cowboys are back home to finish the offseason at The Star, with one last preseason game to go.

Jets tried out CB Anthony Brown :: NFL Trade Rumors

The Cowboys’ former sixth-round draft pick tried out for the Jets on Monday. Brown appeared in 12 games for Dallas last season, recording 42 tackles, a forced fumble, and seven passes defended. The Cowboys and Jets play in Week 2.

Michael Irvin reaches deal to join Undisputed :: ProFootballTalk

More than six months after being suspended by NFL Network, Irvin appears set to return to the airwaves as part of the rotating cast at FS1’s Undisputed. It’s not yet known if he’s leaving NFL Network.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire