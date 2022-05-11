Cowboys News: Brady to outearn Romo and Aikman in TV, shopping for bubble players, Black Friday football?

It was a day when the world was reminded what a cash cow the NFL is. There’s so much money in the business of pro football that Fox Sports has already reportedly promised a broadcasting job to Tom Brady for whenever he decides to step away from actually playing. What’s more, he’s set to earn more per year than the current record-holders (both ex-Cowboys quarterbacks) combined.

In other financial news, Amazon wants to stage a game on Black Friday so badly they’ve upped their outrageous bid to possibly make it happen this year. Also in News and Notes, we’re exploring which players currently on other teams’ bubbles might make good free agent adds in Dallas, we’re diving in to the big year ahead for safety Donovan Wilson, we’re keeping an eye on rookie linebacker Damone Clark’s rehab, and we’re checking in on a former Cowboys DB who’s now HC of his own program. All that, plus veteran pass rushers, fifth-year options, and the unlikely member of the Cowboys worth rooting for this year.

Tom Brady’s contract with Fox reportedly worth more than Tony Romo, Troy Aikman TV deals :: Dallas Morning News

When Brady does hang up his playcalling wristband, he’ll reportedly step right into a record broadcasting contract. By a lot. Former Cowboys quarterbacks Romo and Aikman each make $18 million a season for CBS and ESPN, respectively. The New York Post is saying Brady’s 10-year deal with Fox is worth an absurd $37.5 million per year.

3 roster bubble candidates the Cowboys should keep an eye on :: The Landry Hat

Maybe the next free agency add for the Cowboys hasn’t been let go by his current team yet. Of players who could be on the bubble right now, defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon may not stick around in New Orleans, center Lloyd Cushenberry III has rookie competition in Denver, and Lions running back Jamaal Williams has history with Mike McCarthy.

Why the Cowboys should add another pass rusher in 2022 free agency :: Blogging the Boys

There’s a firm belief in football circles that there’s no such thing as too many pass rushers. Even though the Cowboys have high hopes for second-round draft pick De Williams, one has to assume a slow start for the rookie. In the meantime, there is plenty of veteran talent still on the market. The team has enough money to bring in Jason Pierre-Paul, Jadeveon Clowney, Trey Flowers, or Justin Houston to beef up the defensive line and give Williams time to adjust to the pro game.

How Damone Clark's approach will help his rehab :: The Mothership

Over his final two years at LSU, the linebacker was awarded the program’s prestigious No. 18 jersey, a storied number around Baton Rouge. “He wore that number at LSU for a reason,” Will McClay said, “and you got that feeling when you met with him.” Now Clark will have to bring his “all about ball” approach to his recovery from an offseason neck surgery if he wants to see the field this season.

Safety Donovan Wilson faces challenging contract year in 2022 :: Inside the Star

Wilson was seen as an emerging star less than two years ago. But after his own injuries, a breakout effort from Jayron Kearse, and the re-signing of Malik Hooker, the former sixth-round pick now has his work cut out for him with free agency looming in 2023. He’ll need to make the most of every opportunity.

Former Cowboys CB Orlando Scandrick to relaunch football program at L.A. high school :: Cowboys Wire

The nine-year Cowboy will try to restart the Vikings football program at Playa del Ray’s St. Bernard High School. The school hasn’t played a game since spring 2021, when their then-coach resigned suddenly. They were unable to field a team in the fall due to lack of players. Now the hometown Scandrick will lead the charge back to the gridiron.

Amazon wants to take a $70 million gamble on the NFL for Black Friday 2022 :: Sportscasting

The online retailer has reportedly upped its bid to stream an NFL game on the day after Thanksgiving. Two big challenges: it would be the seventh national game that weekend, and it would have to be wedged in right after the USA-England World Cup game. But with between $70 and $100 million on the table, it’s possible that Amazon’s Black Friday game, scheduled for 2023, could end up on the schedule for this year.

32 NFL teams, 32 people to root for: From Lamar Jackson to Lovie Smith to Laura Fryar -- and beyond :: NFL.com

The gridiron warriors aren’t the only NFL heroes worth pulling for. Consider Laura Fryar, assistant to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. This will be Fryar’s first season in Dallas without her mom, Marylyn Love, who passed away in March after 40-plus years as executive assistant to owner Jerry Jones. Love was a popular and beloved figure within the organization, someone whom Jones called his best friend. A storybook ’22 season would mean more to Fryar than nearly anyone in Cowboys Nation.

Micah Parsons, Tyler Smith take in Stars-Flames Game 4 :: Dallas Stars (Twitter)

First rounders at the first round 🤝 Great to have @MicahhParsons11 and @Tee_sizzle_ with us tonight! ⭐️ #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/GHxSw9OZWV — x – Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 10, 2022

Why the fifth-year option is more and more rare :: The 33rd Team

Usage of the fifth-year option peaked in 2017 and 2018 but saw a sharp decline in 2019 and 2020. Turns out the new CBA may be to blame. Originally, the fifth-year option was solely calculated based on a player’s draft spot and position; the new rules add qualifiers like whether the player reaches a certain amount of playing time or is voted to the Pro Bowl. Fifth-year options are more expensive than they used to be, and the money is more often fully guaranteed to the player now. Expect teams to increasingly cut bait on borderline players set to graduate off their rookie deal.

