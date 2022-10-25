Cowboys News: Bland’s big bump, grading Dak, Jerry talks trade deadline

It may not have been decisive for the first 57 minutes, but a win is a win. We’re looking back at how the Cowboys’ 24-6 victory over Detroit transpired, how Dak Prescott looked in his return, how Dan Quinn inspired Micah Parsons to make the play of the game, why Neville Gallimore sat out, Ezekiel Elliott’s hurdle, and how Peyton Hendershot got a holiday to remember.

We’re also detailing the injury that will cost Matt Farniok several weeks, spotlighting the rise of a new defensive star in Sam Williams, and hearing what Jerry Jones is thinking as the trade deadline approaches. Also, what lesson did Prescott learn during his rehab? What did Ben DiNucci have to say about Prescott’s first game back? Who is going to step up in the absence of Jourdan Lewis? And why did the Cowboys’ Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts just get a lot more interesting for fans in the Lone Star State? All that and more in this edition of News and Notes.

DaRon Bland to headline CB battle after Lewis' injury :: The Mothership

Link

Jourdan Lewis’s absence will leave a big hole in the Cowboys secondary; Mike McCarthy pointed out that the cornerback is on the leadership council and called him “one of the keystones on this football team.” Rookie fifth-rounder DaRon Bland will get a golden opportunity to make a name for himself, but will likely find himself in a rotation with Kelvin Joseph and the previously inactive Nahshon Wright, at least to start.

Report: Cowboys lose OL Matt Farniok for 'about six weeks' to torn hamstring :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The backup guard and center (and sometimes blocking fullback) played extensively in the first three games of the season. He had been in on only three snaps when he suffered the injury on Dallas’s first PAT attempt of the day. He’ll go on injured reserve, with a chance to return to action later this season.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons: 'Father-son talk' with Quinn inspired his 'superpower' on game-saving tackle :: Cowboys Wire

Story continues

Link

It doesn’t show up in the books as anything more than a tackle, but Parsons topped 20 miles per hour chasing down Lions tight end Brock Wright to save a touchdown that might have changed everything Sunday. He credits defensive coordinator Dan Quinn with reminding him that his rare speed is his superpower: “He challenged me, and I told him, ‘If you challenge me, I’ll never let you down.'”

Dak Prescott is grateful for the Cowboys team around him :: SI.com

Link

Prescott calls the five weeks he sat back and watch this Cowboys squad “a blessing.” He called two of his first-half incompletions “unnecessary risks” that illustrated for him that with this roster around him, he doesn’t have to try to make up for what’s lacking around him, as he did in years past. “I don’t have to do too much,” he said. “It’s not about me; it’s about this team and just understanding that we’ve got a lot of greatness.”

'I'll bet he jumps a guy': Cowboys' Prescott knew Ezekiel Elliott would provide highlight :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Even after a scary-looking hit to his right knee in the second quarter, Elliott remained a focal point of the Cowboys offense after halftime. His two touchdowns were huge, but Elliott’s hurdle over a Detroit defender was his real highlight of the 24-6 win. “He actually was practicing the hurdle in practice,” Dak Prescott told reporters. “Sure enough, it just happened.”

Neville Gallimore was not active in Week 7 due to coach's decision :: Jori Epstein (Twitter)

Mike McCarthy reiterates that Cowboys DT Neville Gallimore was "fully cleared medically to go" while inactive yesterday. Matter of suiting up Trysten Hill or Gallimore. Coaches decision: Hill. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 24, 2022

Prescott goes 8-for-8 with Cowboys' TEs in National Tight Ends Day win: 'Let's feed them all' :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Dak Prescott celebrated National Tight Ends Day by spreading the ball around among three of the four Cowboys tight ends in uniform Sunday, even dishing his first touchdown pass of the season to undrafted rookie Peyton Hendershot. The win came against another former Cowboys tight end, Dan Campbell, now the Lions’ head coach.

Cowboys' rookie mauls Lions, explains progress :: The Mothership

Link

Sam Williams simply exploded Sunday with the best outing of his young career, sacking Jared Goff twice and landing the fourth-quarter trifecta of a sack-fumble-recovery hat trick. The second-round rookie became only the fourth rookie in Cowboys history to record two sacks and a forced fumble in a game, joining Micah Parsons (2021), Victor Butler (2009) and DeMarcus Ware (2005).

Cowboys-Lions postgame coverage, analysis :: Cowboys WIre

Former Cowboys backup comes to Dak's defense on social media :: Ben DiNucci (Twitter)

It amazes me the disrespect Dak gets on here 🤣 Completes 80% of his passes with no turnovers and people act like he’s supposed to go 47/51 for 537 yards and 6 Tds his first game back after breaking his thumb — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) October 24, 2022

Dallas Cowboys won’t make trade unless Deion Sanders comes knocking, Jerry Jones says :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

The Cowboys owner likes where the team is with Dak Prescott back under center- so much so that he says a trade before the Nov. 1 deadline is unlikely. “We are not looking at needing help from other clubs,” he said, qualifying that he might change his mind if a true game-changer suddenly becomes available. “Is that Deion out there?” Jones asked rhetorically with a grin. “If we had a shot like that, it would be different. I don’t see that happening.”

Matt Ryan benched in Indy; Cowboys may face ex-Longhorns QB in early December :: Steve Wyche (Twitter)

The Colts benching of Matt Ryan may be warranted but is still somewhat surprising based on history and expectations. From NFL Now @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/3oSL8ZGUap — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) October 24, 2022

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire