Cowboys News: How big of a draft need is OL? Trade up or trade back?

Is the Dallas Cowboys offensive line aging out of the top tier around the NFL? Trading out is always a possibility for the draft, but should there still be consideration given to moving up to acquire a special talent? Fans and media alike are preparing mock drafts at warp speed as the 2021 event comes closer. The club has a top 10 pick, one that almost guarantees a standout player, ready to make an impact. Many feel the pool of players has been filed down but in truth, there are still multiple directions the pick could go.

Could Joe Tryon bring forth a rotational role bigger than thought possible? How will Dorance Armstrong fit into the roster this year? All this and a few more interesting thoughts to discuss.

Cowboys Mock Draft Roundup: 20 different outlets narrow it down to 4 names for No. 10 :: Cowboys Wire

Link A compilation of 20 recent mock drafts. Find out the four first-round prospects projected to go to Cowboys, and which is the most common. --AH

4 Cowboys first-round draft trades that make perfect sense :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys hold the No. 10 overall election in the upcoming draft. While that pick may net them the prospect they are seeking, there are a number of potential trade partners that could give the Cowboys the ability to acquire more, or better, prospects. Ben Grimaldi discusses Dallas draft day trade options. --AH

Five Cowboys thoughts a fortnight before the 2021 draft :: Blogging the Boys

Link Diving into five thoughts as the 2021 draft quickly approaches. Almost two weeks remain before the clock will be counting down on the Dallas Cowboys pick at number 10. Will the pick be a perfect choice? Is it actually possible to make a poor decision? -AC

Chad Reuter projects every Cowboys pick in 2021 NFL Draft :: NFL

Link In the attached video, NFL analyst Chad Reuter goes through a complete mock draft of all 10 picks available to the Dallas Cowboys. -AC

Edge defender Joe Tryon could try on rotational role for Cowboys, fitted for larger one that suits him :: Cowboys Wire

Story continues

Link Cowboys Wire's draft expert, Ben Glassmire, shares his scouting report on Washington edge rusher Joe Tryon, who could be a nice Day Two draft addition for the Dallas defense. --AH

https://twitter.com/Marcus_Mosher/status/1383058024680591367

If given more playing time, maybe Dorance Armstrong can finally have a breakout year :: Blogging the Boys

Link Defensive end Dorance Armstrong is entering his fourth year with the Cowboys, and it feels like Dallas still doesn't know what they have in the former Jayhawk, as Armstrong has played around 20 percent of snaps in his first few seasons. Terence Watson of Blogging the Boys consider Armstrong a breakout candidate. --AH

Will OTs Brandon Knight or Terence Steele Make the Cowboys 2021 Roster? :: The Star

Link With the possibility of only four open offensive tackle positions on the roster, question marks appear next to the names of Brandon Knight and Terrance Steele. Last year, injuries forced both into numerous games. With the addition of Ty Nsekhe at swing tackle, it appears only one roster spot will remain open for the two previously mentioned players. -AC

Should the Dallas Cowboys add youth to their offensive line? :: Fansided

Link The Cowboys were known for having the best offensive line in the NFL just a few years ago. Now, with Tyron Smith hitting the age of 30 and La'el Collins having to take all of 2020 off, should there be concern? Left guard Connor Williams' contract expires soon. Should a pick be used to groom replacements? Lucas Mascherin digs in further to the debate. -AC

https://youtu.be/6yraiiJAaHs

1

1