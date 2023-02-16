Cowboys News: Big boards, free agent rankings and tough decisions

The Cowboys’ 1990s dominance centered around the triplets on offense, and it turns out one of the group was close to leaving to join a gunslinger in Miami. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case but now Dallas is trying to return to that level of success.

There were positive steps taken in 2022, even if the pain of a divisional round exit remains. The Cowboys entrusted wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to become a star, and he did, while relying on Terence Steele turned out to be a great decision before his season was cut short by injury. Beyond Steele, the offensive tackle room has some decisions to make. What’s next for Tyron Smith and will Dallas begin to look for a future replacement?

Looking at the draft, wide receiver and cornerback seem like the biggest holes but will they be the first-round selection? The futures of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are up in the air, so the prospect of drafting Bijan Robinson intrigues some, especially due to his connection to Texas. More on potential first rounders, the biggest free agents and how a special teams star looks to expand his impact in 2023 in the latest News and Notes.

Emmitt Smith nearly left Cowboys after first Super Bowl to play for Dolphins :: Cowboys Wire

Emmitt Smith, one of the all-time greats and a face of the franchise in Dallas during the golden years, was close to ending the dynasty early. Smith admitted that after his first Super Bowl win, he almost left to join forces with Dan Marino.

Question of the week: What should the Cowboys do with Ezekiel Elliott? :: Blogging the Boys

While Tony Pollard could get the franchise tag, what should Dallas do with Elliott? with a $16.72 million cap hit, the Cowboys could be inclined to cut the former All-Pro back,

Cowboys KaVontae Turpin wants to give Dallas ‘no choice’ but to use him on offense :: Blogging the Boys

KaVontae Turpin burst onto the scene as a Pro Bowl returner. While his electric moments as a returner were enough to prove his value, the wide receiver wants to force the Cowboys’ hand as a sophomore in the passing game.

Open Market: Shopping for Cowboys OTs in 2023 :: The Mothership

While Tyron Smith is expected to return, what’s on the horizon for the tackle room in Dallas. Patrik Walker breaks down the value of sophomore Tyler Smith and Terence Steele coming off a torn ACL while looking outward to free agent opportunities to bolster the position.

Mick Shots: Tempering Super Bowl Overreaction :: The Mothership

Yes, the Eagles just reached the Super Bowl and will return a majority of their roster in 2023. Don’t panic, if the Cowboys improve as they can during this offseason, they can challenge and overcome a team that just lost both coordinators less than a week removed from the final game.

Cowboys big board: 30 prospects who fit Dallas’ biggest needs in first two rounds :: The Athletic

While Day 3 selections can turn into stars, the bread and butter come in the first two rounds. Jon Machota lists 30 players that Dallas can eye in the first two rounds to make immediate impact in the biggest positions of need, including wide receiver and cornerback.

2023 NFL Super Bowl era franchise rankings: Chiefs continue rise with Super Bowl win :: The Athletic

With the chapter closed on the 2022 season, where does Dallas stack up in the all-time franchise rankings? Amidst the Super Bowl drought, the Cowboys still fight with the heavyweights as one of the most decorated teams in the NFL.

Latest NFL news could result in a new threat within NFC East :: AtoZSports Dallas

One of the names credited to the sudden rise of a Chiefs dynasty is offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and now he could pose a bigger threat to the NFC East. Bieniemy interviewed with Washington for their offensive coordinator job, which would be an instant change from coaching Patrick Mahomes. Nonetheless, this poses a threat to Dallas and others if they have to face his schemes twice every season.

Tyler Smith, CeeDee Lamb among things Cowboys have gotten right :: ESPN

While the normal thing to do is be critical, there’s a lot that Dallas did right in 2022 and right as the season ended. Retaining Dan Quinn is critical, while the trust in CeeDee Lamb and Terence Steele are some of the best decisions the Cowboys made that resulted in a playoff win.

2023 NFL free agency: Ranking top 50 available players :: ESPN+

Free agency is just a few weeks away, and the Cowboys could make a big splash, but don’t get your hopes up. On the other side, Dalton Schultz is ranked in the top 15 as he’ll likely receive a large payday from a different suitor.

