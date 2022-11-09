Cowboys News: Beckham recruiting hits high gear, Aaron Rodgers talks McCarthy rift

The top story in Cowboys Nation puts a spotlight on someone not even on the team. The team seems to be all in on trying to lure Odell Beckham Jr. to sign in Dallas, as owner Jerry Jones and linebacker phenom Micah Parsons made separate sales pitches on Tuesday. Beckham’s response seems to indicate he’s going to be non-committal while he considers all offers and continues to rehab his knee.

Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliott is trending toward making a comeback in Week 10, the Cowboys defense isn’t taking the struggling Packers lightly, and Aaron Rodgers reveals how he plans to welcome his former coach back to Lambeau Field. Mike McCarthy shares what makes his annual “across the hall” sessions so valuable, we’re examining the skill sets of two young linebackers, we’ve got the Cowboys’ top plays at the midpoint of the season, and Week 11’s date with the Vikings has its kickoff time locked in. Here’s all the News and Notes.

Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. 'could look pretty good' wearing Cowboys star :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys owner is already envisioning Beckham in the blue and silver. Jones praised the receiver’s competitive spirit and how he’s handled the adversity of a second ACL injury. “My experience has been, when we’ve brought a veteran player in, they hit the ground running in terms of being able to compete,” Jones said.

Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons openly recruiting WR Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas Cowboys :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

In case he needed more recruiting, Odell Beckham Jr. heard from Micah Parsons on social media about coming to Dallas. After a tweet went out showing Beckham photoshopped into a Cowboys jersey, the linebacker made sure the receiver saw it, tagging his retweet with, “Man obj talk to me !! @obj let’s do this [expletive]!!”

Odell Beckham Jr. responds to Micah Parsons recruiting him to Cowboys :: SI.com

Likely drawing interest from several other teams in addition to Dallas, Beckham chose to play it cool with his response to Parsons. “Lolol sheeeed you tell me !? U kno all the fam on my daddy side down there,” he said in a tweet of his own. “Im just tryna win… whereeever I go.”

Cowboys' Elliott expected to play vs Packers, says he will wear knee brace :: Cowboys Wire

Elliott did not practice Monday, but head coach Mike McCarthy says he is “making great progress.” Jerry Jones expects the running back to suit up Sunday in Green Bay; Elliott says the swelling in his knee has gone down. If he does play, he’ll wear a knee brace like he did at the end of last season.

Aaron Rodgers wants a warm reception for Mike McCarthy in Green Bay :: Fansided

There’s no telling how the fans will react, but the Packers passer is going to make sure his ex-coach’s return to the frozen tundra is decidedly warm. “I’m going to give him a big old hug, I’ll tell you that much,” said Rodgers. “I shared some messages the past couple of weeks and I know it means a lot to him to come back.”

Cowboys defense not taking 3-6 Packers lightly: 'A-Rod's one of the best' :: Cowboys Wire

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse isn’t buying into the current slump that Rodgers and the Packers are in. “We have to be very sound,” he said. “A-Rod’s one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game.” Malik Hooker added, “We’ve just got to go out there and keep playing ball the way we know how to play and not try to take this one lightly.”

Cowboys vs. Packers: Inside Coach Mike McCarthy teachings in 'across the hall' bye week :: SI.com

In what has become an annual bye week exercise, Cowboys defensive coaches work with Dak Prescott and the offensive unit while offensive coaches take a turn with Micah Parsons and the defensive players. It gives each side a completely new perspective on their play and leaves everyone “smarter, more engaged, more aware,” according to McCarthy.

Mailbag: Why Clark over Cox at linebacker? :: The Mothership

Both young linebackers are looking to crack the lineup, but they have different skill sets that dictate how and when they’re being deployed in the defensive rotation. Clark is a downhill run-stopper, while Cox has the edge in pass coverage. There is a role for both in Dallas, but Clark’s talents are a bigger help in an area where the Cowboys still struggle at times.

Top 10 Cowboys plays at midseason | 2022 season :: NFL.com

From Sam Williams’s body slam against Detroit and KaVontae Turpin’s mammoth kick return against Philadelphia to DeMarcus Lawrence’s scoop-and-score in Los Angeles and more, here are the best plays of the Cowboys’ first eight games. Tony Pollard has two big runs on the list, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup have acrobatic catches, but it’s Micah Parsons who comes in at No. 1.

Vikings vs. Cowboys will not be flexed to Sunday night in Week 11 :: Vikings Wire

The Cowboys’ visit to Minneapolis in Week 11 is shaping up to be a major NFC battle. But the game will remain in its original late-afternoon timeslot on Nov. 20. The deadline to flex the game to Sunday night was Tuesday; NBC has decided to air Chiefs-Chargers that night. With both the Cowboys and Vikings playing again on Thanksgiving four days later, the primetime appearance would have made for an even shorter week of prep.

