Cowboys News: Beckham for multiple years? Pollard vs FA, Parsons once-in-a-lifetime

The Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr. have yet to formally sit down, but there are rumblings now of what at least one side of the table wants. We’ve got the latest on that and the new wide receiver who’s already at practice wearing the star.

Elsewhere, just how rare is Micah Parsons, really? The answer is: even better than you think (and maybe better than anyone has ever seen), and he offers a fascinating glimpse inside his game day strategy for how he attacks an opposing offensive line. We’ve got a season-high ranking for Dak Prescott, a former Colts first-rounder previews facing his old mates, and Ezekiel Elliott says he’s sticking with the extra hardware. The Cowboys are still dealing with a locker room bug, Indianapolis may be without a key piece of their secondary, and one of Pittsburgh’s legendary linebackers reveals he was this close to being a Dallas Cowboy. All that and more in this edition of News and Notes.

Insider reveals new details on Cowboys’ offer to star Odell Beckham Jr. :: Heavy.com

Josina Anderson reports that the Cowboys are looking at offering Beckham a multi-year deal “if the numbers are reasonable.” Owner Jerry Jones says the wideout would have to be available to play this season or postseason in order for Dallas to bite; one AFC scout believes it would really be “a signing for the future,” comparing his potential contributions to what Amari Cooper did for the team during his tenure.

Cowboys activate practice window for WR James Washington :: Cowboys Wire

His expected six-to-ten-week absence is actually on its 17th week, but the wide receiver may make his Cowboys debut yet. Washington has been designated to return from injured reserve after rehabbing a broken foot; the Cowboys have 21 days to decide if he’s worth putting on the active roster. (It also gives them time to determine whether a certain other wide receiver may be joining the mix.)

Week 13 injury report: Cowboys still sick, Elliott healed ahead of Colts game :: Cowboys Wire

NFL QB Index, Week 13: Dak Prescott earns highest ranking of 2022; new low for Russell Wilson :: NFL.com

Prescott climbs four spots to No. 6 in this week’s QB Index. As we saw with his two early picks on Thanksgiving, his mistakes seem to come from wanting to put the squad on his back and pushing for results. But when he’s in unison with CeeDee Lamb and the rest of the offense, the Cowboys become an electric playoff contender.

Like a lion, Parsons details the art of 'hunting' :: The Mothership

Parsons pulled back the curtain a bit on his strategy for taking down opposing quarterbacks. He explained that he cycles through about eight different pass-rush moves early in the game and then comes back to what’s working best. And once the lineman realizes what’s happening and tries to make an adjustment? “At that point,” Parsons said, “I have them exactly where I want them.”

The NFL has never seen a player like Micah Parsons :: D Magazine

In a society that’s prone to hyperbole and quick to crown everything with an ultimate superlative, it may be hard to see Parsons’s ascension as a once-in-a-lifetime thing. But it may well be. His Defensive Rookie of the Year pass-rush numbers were among the best ever recorded… and he was doing it as a side hustle. He’s not just the most productive pass rusher ever over Years One and Two of a career, and he’s not just an outstanding linebacker on nearly every other play (when most dedicated pass rushers are getting a breather)… somehow, he’s both.

Parsons, Doncic enjoy dynamic Dallas jersey swap :: Dallas Mavericks (Twitter)

Hooker ready for 'bittersweet' matchup vs. Colts :: The Mothership

Link

The safety thought Indianapolis would be his forever home when the Colts selected him as the 15th overall pick in 2017. Five years and several injuries later, he’ll face his former team as an integral part of a ferocious Cowboys defense on Sunday night. “I just kept my head down and believed in my faith and knew what I wanted to accomplish,” Hooker said.

Elliott's knee better, but won't ditch brace :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott said his right knee feels “a lot better” to the point he’s somewhat considered removing brace. But he will continue playing with brace as precaution. “Right now, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.” pic.twitter.com/dPkdjSSPCR — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 30, 2022

Colts give a concerning injury update for Kenny Moore as Indy prepares for the Cowboys :: Horseshoe Heroes

Link

The star cornerback left Monday’s game early with a shin injury, and he was ruled a “did not participate” estimation for the Colts’ Wednesday walkthrough. More troubling, he was seen in the Indianapolis locker room on a scooter, wearing some type of boot. Tight end Jelani Woods and wide receiver Keke Coutee were DNPs as well.

Ryan Shazier reveals he was told the Dallas Cowboys were drafting him :: Steelers Depot

Link

The linebacker went on to become a fan favorite in the Steel City, but Shazier thought he was heading to Dallas in the first round of the 2014 draft. His agent told him the Cowboys were selecting him 16th overall (messages even went out to Shazier’s extended family), but the Steelers turned in his card one pick prior. Shazier played four seasons until a spinal cord injury forced him to have to relearn how to walk and hastened his early retirement after a lengthy rehab. The Cowboys “settled” for guard Zack Martin with that draft pick; he’s gone on to earn seven Pro Bowl nods.

Tony Pollard vs other pending RBs, look at Cowboys 2023 free agents :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Revisiting the Cowboys’ list of impact free agents (an annual exercise) always hammers home the point of how well Will McClay and company do in drafting. In this review of the pending crop, a special focus is paid on how well Pollard stacks up against the rest of the big-name back class.

