Cowboys News: Beckham gets Dallas red carpet, Tyron Smith gets timetable

Only in Cowboys Nation could racking up the most points of any team in any game this season not be the lead story 24 hours later. But the fanbase had plenty to move on from, just a day after embarrassing the Colts with a 33-point explosion in the fourth quarter of their Week 13 game. For example: the offensive line is set to welcome back a foundational member, the most in-demand in-season free agent in years brings his self-shopping tour to Big D, and there are two different stories floating around about why the team’s two-time rushing champ with the monster paycheck was held out for the first series Sunday. And then the head coach used the owner’s explanation as a punch line at his press conference.

Oh yeah, there’s a game to recap, too. From Malik Hooker’s revenge against his former team to team records set by Dak Prescott and Tony Pollard, from what happens now after Anthony Brown’s injury to CeeDee Lamb’s superstar showcase, and from what Micah Parsons had to say about the Colts to Jason Garrett’s eerily close prediction come true, we’ve got full coverage of what happened on the field… and what it all means off of it. News and Notes, up next.

Cowboys Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith set to return to practice :: ESPN

The six-time Pro Bowl tackle is expected to practice with the team for the first time since August. Mike McCarthy said Tyron Smith’s 21-day practice window will be opened in time for Wednesday’s work session, giving the club three weeks to decide whether to put him back on the active roster or keep him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Cowboys CB Anthony Brown tears Achilles, here's who Dallas could turn to :: Cowboys Wire

The starting (and polarizing) cornerback was lost to a torn Achilles tendon. Now the Cowboys will look to make their run to the postseason with the untested Kelvin Joseph or Nahshon Wright, a repurposed DaRon Bland or Israel Mukuamu, practice squadder Kendall Sheffield, or possibly a free agent like Kevin King, A.J. Bouye, or a player to be named later.

Cowboys visit with Beckham; waiting game begins :: The Mothership

The free agent is not expected to work out for Dallas coaches, but he did meet with the club’s medical staff and took a physical. It’s expected Beckham’s visit will extend into Tuesday, when he’ll meet with Cowboys players who serve on the team’s leadership council.

OBJ attends Monday night's Mavericks game with Cowboys defensive stars :: Calvin Watkins (Twitter)

Odell Beckham Jr arrived at Mavs-Suns with Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons. pic.twitter.com/sXvFeVeWcP — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) December 6, 2022

Discipline or strategy? Ezekiel Elliott didn't start for Cowboys vs Colts; explanations differ :: Cowboys Wire

Sunday marked the first time Elliott was healthy and active… yet on the sideline for the offense’s first snap. He claimed the coaching staff wanted to mix things up by starting Tony Pollard; Jerry Jones said Elliott was being disciplined for violating a team rule during the week. It hardly mattered who was on the field for the opening snap, as both backs in the potent tandem rushed for over 75 yards and scored touchdowns on the night.

Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy pokes fun at Jerry Jones’ Ezekiel Elliott punishment admission :: Dallas Morning News

Both McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore downplayed the incident that led to Elliott being sidelined for Week 13’s opening series. “Those are really situations for the locker room,” McCarthy said. Moore added, “Little things pop up. Not concerned about it at all. Both of those guys are going to be in there as the season progresses, like we’ve said all year.”

McCarthy uses Jerry Jones' own words for laugh at Monday press conference :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Sunday that RB Ezekiel Elliott did not start vs. Colts for a disciplinary reason. “I’d be a lot more lenient than that.” Mike McCarthy flipped the phrase today when a PR staffer’s phone rang during news conference. Videos via @dallascowboys. pic.twitter.com/JWTiZtqwUI — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 5, 2022

Cowboys' Malik Hooker exacts revenge on former team: 'Felt like it was due' :: Cowboys Wire

Facing the team that once drafted him 15th overall, Hooker logged his second interception of the season. But he capped off the night by returning a Colts fumble 36 yards for a touchdown, the first score of his NFL career. “I knew I was gonna make some plays, but plays like that — I wouldn’t dream in a million years,” he said.

Micah Parsons rubs Cowboys’ ridiculous fourth quarter in Colts’ faces :: The Landry Hat

After a ferocious group effort from the Cowboys defense, Parsons took to social media to give his perspective on what it was like on the field. “Man we really making people play scared!! it’s comical,” Parsons tweeted in the wee hours Monday morning. The actual scary part is that Parsons himself had a relatively tame performance; it was the rest of the defense that did the most damage.

The Dallas Cowboys currently have the highest point differential across the entire NFL :: Blogging the Boys

The Cowboys have outscored their opponents by a whopping 127 points so far in 2022. That’s three points better than the Buffalo Bills and 15 points better than the next-best team in the NFC. In just the six games since Prescott returned from injury, Dallas has a staggering +115 edge in point differential.

Oklahoma CeeDee Lamb showed up Sunday and it was glorious to watch :: Cowboys Wire

Any doubts about whether Lamb has grown into the WR1 role in Dallas were erased Sunday versus Indianapolis. Whether turning a short pass into an unlikely touchdown, putting defenders through the spin cycle for long gains, making shifty moves to elude tacklers, or even showing off his blocking skills, Lamb reminded everyone why he was a highly-coveted first-round draft pick coming out of college.

Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys :: Larry Brown Sports

Calling for the Cowboys to “win by 40” over the Colts, the former coach even stood by his prediction at the halftime break, with Dallas up by just eight. Entering the fourth quarter, the lead was two points. Somehow, the Cowboys tacked on another 33 points in the final frame, leaving Garrett just five points from looking like some sort of a wizard.

Cowboys' Dak Prescott passes Staubach, White in TDs but wants championships :: Cowboys Wire

Despite throwing for just 170 yards, Prescott made the most of it, tossing three touchdowns and moving into third place ahead of both Roger Staubach and Danny White on the franchise’s leaderboard for career touchdown passes. He’ll likely pass Troy Aikman before the season is out, but Prescott said, “I’m just worried about wins. Let me know when I pass those guys in wins. Or championships.”

Tony Pollard sets new franchise record for long TD runs :: ESPN Stats & Info (Twitter)

Tony Pollard now has 5 TD of 30+ yards this season, the most in a season by a running back in Cowboys franchise history. pic.twitter.com/4kxCInQEaJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 5, 2022

Texas RB Bijan Robinson visits the Dallas Cowboys :: Longhorns Wire

After gaining 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in Austin, Robinson may be envisioning what it would be like to keep playing home games in the Lone Star State. During a Monday visit to The Star, the college workhorse was seen hanging out with Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys could be in the market for a running back next season, with questions about Elliott’s and Pollard’s long-term futures with the club.

