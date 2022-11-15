Cowboys News: Anthony Brown’s status, Dak Prescott’s milestone, playoff picture

The Cowboys are hoping to use the bad taste in their mouths as fuel for the home stretch of the season. Sunday’s loss at Lambeau exposed several things that need fixing fast: an ongoing penalty problem (and the apparently irresistible urge to blame officials), Dak’s communication with his pass-catchers, a massive vulnerability at run defense, and the need to keep the secondary healthy. To that last point, Mike McCarthy gives an encouraging update on Anthony Brown, and Stephen Jones reassures that Ezekiel Elliott will be back in Week 11.

Meanwhile, a few tidbits from the Packers loss, including Dak Prescott’s major milestone, what’s happening with Jason Peters, and what the loss did to the Cowboys’ playoff chances. Fourth-quarter comebacks were contagious on Sunday, a mock draft has Dallas revamping their backfield, and Troy Aikman makes a return to the MNF booth after a family tragedy. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Updates: Brown "definitely" has chance to return :: The Mothership

Cornerback Anthony Brown suffered a concussion while giving up a touchdown in the second quarter; DaRon Bland and Kelvin Joseph didn’t look particularly good as his replacements. Mike McCarthy says he’s optimistic that Brown could clear concussion protocol in time to face the Vikings.

'No explanation:' Frustrated Cowboys pointing fingers at officials (again) after loss :: Cowboys Wire

Nine penalties didn’t sit well with Cowboys players or coaches, but the ones in overtime were particularly painful. Jalen Tolbert told the team he got an official’s okay on his stance before being called offside. Three plays later, Connor McGovern was flagged for a hold that didn’t look like it at all. Then refs missed a blatant defensive pass interference call against a Green Bay defender. It all added up to Mike McCarthy’s fateful decision to go for it on fourth down instead of kicking a field goal in overtime. “Your confidence kind of gets negated every time the refs get involved,” CeeDee Lamb said.

Stephen Jones on why the Cowboys missed Ezekiel Elliott vs. Packers :: 105.3 The Fan

Tony Pollard rolled for 115 yards and a touchdown, and Malik Davis added 38 yards of his own. But Jones says, “I think you miss that part of our offense when you don’t have Zeke. His physical running style wears defenses down.” Elliott should be back versus Minnesota after sitting out for a second straight game.

Micah Parsons fears more big rushing days for Cowboys' opponents: 'It's going to keep happening' :: Cowboys Wire

The linebacker was upset over giving up 200+ rushing yards for the second game in a row, and he’s concerned it’s the start of a trend. “If one person’s not doing their job,” he said, “everything’s in shambles.” Stephen Jones says he has confidence that Dan Quinn will find an answer, though the Cowboys’ own usage of Parsons on Sunday- almost exclusively at linebacker- left him merely solid instead of phenomenal.

Cowboys edge rushers all ranked in top half :: John Owning (Twitter)

All 6 #Cowboys EDGEs (Micah, DLaw, Williams, Fowler, Armstrong, Basham) rank above the 50th percentile in pass-rush win percentage at the position. — John Owning (@JohnOwning) November 14, 2022

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Route-running miscommunication caused 2 INTs vs Green Bay :: Cowboys Wire

Dalton Schultz and then CeeDee Lamb failed to “cross face” in front of the safety on their routes, resulting in interceptions on consecutive drives. It happened in Week 8, too. Prescott and Lamb got on the same page in time for Lamb to have a big day, but “we’re not here to ‘build a bond,'” Lamb said. “I mean, yeah we are, but at the end of it all, we need to win.”

Dak Prescott passes Staubach on Cowboys' passing list :: Cowboys Wire

Lost in the gut-wrenching Lambeau loss was a milestone reached by Prescott. Now third in franchise history in passing yards, it’s worth pointing out that Staubach needed 131 games to reach 22,700, while Prescott overtook him in his 89th outing in the modern air-it-out game.

McCarthy explains 0 snaps for Jason Peters :: Calvin Watkins (Twitter)

MM said Jason Peters not playing yesterday was more a result of him moving back full-time to tackle. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) November 14, 2022

What was learned about Cowboys in 31-28 OT loss to Packers :: Cowboys Wire

The same old Cowboys were back on Sunday, making the wrong kind of history as the first Dallas squad to blow a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter (after 195 previous wins). The supposedly elite defense got embarrassed, CeeDee Lamb had his best game of 2022, and the Cowboys run game looked just fine without Ezekiel Elliott.

NFL playoff picture tiers: Stacking all 32 teams' chances to contend :: ESPN Insider

The Cowboys may not be “true Super Bowl contenders” in this seeding exercise, but Dallas is considered a “playoff lock” with a 98.5% chance of making the postseason. While the defense has carried the team thus far, the offense has huge upside if the passing game can get fully on track.

Cowboys slip in NFC playoff race, look at projected matchups :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas stands sixth in the NFC race. They’re a game back from the Giants but can claim the tiebreaker over Big Blue if they win their Thanksgiving Day rematch. Current postseason projections have the Cowboys facing Seattle on the first weekend of the playoffs.

NFL Week 10 comeback madness: Three teams combine to set mark not seen since at least 1940 :: CBS Sports

It wasn’t just the Cowboys who collapsed. Sunday was the first day since at least 1940 where three NFL teams won games after trailing by 10 or more points entering the fourth quarter. Buffalo blew a 10-point lead in what many are calling the game of the year, and Chicago got outscored 21-6 as Detroit gave head coach Dan Campbell his first road win.

The surging Vikings shockingly open as home underdogs to Dallas after incredible win in Buffalo :: For the Win

The Vikings pulled off a thrilling overtime victory on the road in Buffalo to extend their winning streak to seven games. And all they got in return is to be named underdogs at home when the Cowboys come to town next week.

Full first-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys add superstar RB weapon :: The Landry Hat

The Cowboys shop local for their first-round pick in this mock draft, selecting Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson with the 26th overall pick. With Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard both set to hit the open market at season’s end, it’s the dawning of a new era in the Dallas backfield.

Troy Aikman returns to MNF booth for first time since death of his mother :: Dallas Morning News

The Cowboys icon paid tribute to his mother Charlyn Aikman last Thursday a day after her passing. “I’ve always believed there are angels among us,” Aikman said on Instagram. “My mom was one of those angels.” He was back in the ESPN booth Monday night for the Commanders-Eagles tilt.

