Cowboys News: Analytics rising, defensive storylines, how the Gilmore trade aged

The Dallas Cowboys may have their best roster in the Dak Prescott era, and a lot of it has to do with Dan Quinn and the defense. This could be the closest thing to the Doomsday defense in some time.

A large reason for this is the young talent on the unit. While players like edge rusher Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs are the stars, Sam Williams is a breakout waiting to happen on the defensive line. The unit is even deeper, but how will the snaps be split over so many players this season? How they will be deployed is another key factor, as Dan Quinn continues to evolve.

Dallas continued their efforts to add analytics geeks to the staff. More on the data evolution, a 7/11 reference from the Cowboys’ stars and how the Cowboys won the Stephon Gilmore trade in the latest News and Notes.

Next Men Up: These 11 Cowboys primed to takeover big roles :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas has a plethora of young talent at their disposal, and with a ton of pending free agents some are going to have the opportunity to cement bigger roles on the team in short order.

Cowboys hire 3rd data geek this offseason, but this one's a baller :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas has put a focus on boosting their analytics and data team, and now they’ve added another. K.D. Drummond breaks down the hire and goes into detail about his history.

Most Important Game on Cowboys Schedule :: The Mothership

Dallas has a tough schedule in 2023, and the Cowboys staff writers discuss the biggest game of the season with two picking the divisional round rematch with San Francisco.

Projecting the snap percentage of the Cowboys defensive line in 2023 :: Blogging the Boys

Dan Quinn has a deep defensive line to play with, but how will the pie be cut for 2023? Dan Rogers predicts the snap splits and who will see the field the most in Dallas.

Kadarius Toney, Kayvon Thibodeaux lead breakout candidates for all 32 NFL teams :: The Athletic

Of all of Dallas’ young talent waiting to take the next step, defensive end Sam Williams rises above them all. After a rookie season where he flashed greatness, an elevated role as a sophomore would open the door for a double-digit sack season.

3 Cowboys whose stock has fallen before training camp :: The Landry Hat

It’s hard to gauge how players are valued day in and day out, but three Cowboys have seen their stock drop, whether it be a result of their play from last year or the new additions at their position.

Cowboys have the makings of another Doomsday Defense in 2023 :: Blogging the Boys

With possibly the most talented roster in Dak Prescott’s career, the defense could make history in 2023. Stars all across Quinn’s unit, it could turn into Doomsday 2.0.

7/11 forever :: Twitter

Stephon Gilmore Trade Revisited: Who Were the Real Winners and Losers From the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts Trade? :: Pro Football Network

Looking back at the trade where Dallas secure the former DPOY, it appears that the Colts ended up the loser while the Cowboys and Gilmore himself put themselves in a better spot to succeed for the future.

Cowboys evolving coverage ideas places them at head of NFL wave :: Cowboys Wire

A look at how quarters coverage works and how Dan Quinn continues to evolve the way his defenses play to stay ahead of the league.

