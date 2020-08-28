Cowboys News: Anae starts to shine, team doesn’t halt practice

Despite the brief strike from the NBA and some teams across the NFL choosing not to practice on Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys returned to the field. Head coach Mike McCarthy was the only member of the brass to offer comments to take place in his former Wisconsin backyard.

When it comes to football, the offensive line got some top end talent back while losing a lesser known from the ranks, though nothing has stopped an undrafted rookie from terrorizing quarterbacks. The special teams unit looks like a different unit as CeeDee Lamb gets work in the return game while kicker Greg Zuerlein refuses to miss. This and more in today’s news and notes.

It’s currently on the minds amongst the entire nation. Mike McCarthy addresses some of the recent events following the Milwaukee Bucks boycott of their NBA playoff game.

Note, the Cowboys will be practicing in full on Friday after having a team meeting Thursday afternoon.

Xavier Woods is focusing on his own craft and not listening to the outside noise about the possibility of the Cowboys bringing in Earl Thomas.

Zuerlein hasn’t missed a kick, but it’s what is being asked of him that might indicate a big departure in the philosophy that led to a frustrating…decade.

Mitch Hyatt isn’t a household name, but another injury along the offensive line is a sobering thought for a team that has relied so heavily on that strength for so long. It’s not all bad news, however, as some familiar faces returned to the field in Thursday’s practice.

Maybe the Cowboys front office subscribes to the kindergarten mantra “if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all” because the word is mum in Dallas regarding the social unrest around the country.

It’s hard to imagine rookie CeeDee Lamb having punt returner as a full-time gig on his resume, but it’s not something the Cowboys are allergic to as an idea. Like Dez Bryant before him, this No. 88 is getting work and could be featured in advantageous situations for the Cowboys special teams.

Bradlee Anae is making waves

again, you have to note that the OT situation is currently a mess. but I seriously think Bradlee Anae had 2-3 sacks in this practice. Ron'Dell Carter also jumped out for the first time this week. Came around the left side for a pressure/sack on Ben DiNucci. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) August 27, 2020





Bradlee Anae tuning up the backup tackles during camp was probably the easiest prediction of all time. #Cowboys — John Owning (@JohnOwning) August 27, 2020



