Cowboys News: Amari Skywalker? Slot WR matchup turns tasty with Chargers Harris ruled out, game predictions

The Cowboys have had a less-than-ideal week. Watching the likes of defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, wide receiver Michael Gallup and right tackle La’el Collins be lost for multiple weeks, it’s time for other players to step up. Without an NFL rule change, Dallas might’ve been struggling to keep players available for a late-season return.

Predictions for the bout between Dallas and the Los Angeles Chargers are plentiful, with there being plenty of disagreement about how the big Week 2 matchup will play out. The Cowboys lost another chess piece in swing tackle Ty Nsekhe and will be shorthanded going against Joey Bosa on Sunday.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper has gone full Luke Skywalker in the receiver room, giving his teammates every bit of information he can to improve the offense. Will quarterback Dak Prescott be able to out-duel Justin Herbert with some key pieces missing?

This is the latest Cowboys News and Notes.