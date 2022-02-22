Cowboys News: Amari Cooper escape hatch, another Dallas assistant hired away

The Cowboys front office had an inkling they might find themselves right here. It turns out they structured Amari Cooper’s contract for the exact scenario they’re in right now, with a top-paid wide receiver who simply isn’t performing in kind. Whether they climb through their carefully designed escape hatch in the next month remains to be seen.

Also in the News and Notes, the NFL scraps its plan for a COVID bubble in Indianapolis, Dallas loses a special teams assistant to an opportunity with another club, and exploring the best- and worst-case scenarios for the Super-Bowl-or-bust Cowboys under Mike McCarthy. We’re looking at what to do at the tight end position, what’s on the shopping list come draft day, and five trades that might be worth making. All that, plus the top 101 players in the league (and which Cowboys make the cut), how the rookies graded out, and a Day 3 linebacker who may have saved his best performance for his final game of college.

Two years ago, the Cowboys created an escape hatch in Amari Cooper’s contract. Will they take it? :: Dallas Morning News

The highest cap hit in the league at the WR position finished 2021 second on his own team in yardage, third in catches. The hard truth is that while he’s been good, he’s produced at a level below expectations. The Cowboys deliberately positioned itself to release or trade Cooper right about now with just a negligible salary-cap penalty. It’s an escape hatch that basically makes Cooper the team’s 25th free agent.

One can take a look back on this April 2020 Cowboys Wire article that speaks to the escape hatch all the way back then.

Scouting Combine ditches the bubble concept :: ProFootballTalk

Facing a threatened boycott from over 150 college prospects, the NFL’s scouting combine has scrapped plans to impose a bubble concept on players coming to Indianapolis. Participants will now be allowed to exit secure areas and have their regular coaches and trainers present; masks will not be required for most portions of the event. A new workout schedule remains in place, in which players will do the 255-pound bench press on the same day as on-the-field workouts.

Vikings reportedly hiring Matt Daniels as special teams coordinator :: Vikings Wire

Kevin O’Connell, the new man with the Minnesota Vikings, continues to build his coaching staff, and he’s poached a Cowboys assistant for his most recent hire. Matt Daniels had been an assistant special teams coach under John Fassel for the past four seasons (two with the Rams, two in Dallas); now he’ll head up the Vikings special teams unit as their new coordinator.

Dalton Schultz, and the Cowboys budding 2022 tight end dilemma :: Cowboys WIre

The Cowboys will have a tough choice to make regarding the former backup tight end. Coming off a career year, Schultz would cost the Cowboys just over $10 million if he were hit with a franchise tag. But the presence of more cost-effective options Blake Jarwin and Sean McKeon may make the Stanford product the odd man out in Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys’ top 5 offseason needs: What happens at edge rusher? Will safety get needed attention? :: The Athletic

The shopping list is actually very simple: edge rusher, left guard, safety, linebacker, and a pass catcher. The order of importance could change depending on what the team does with Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence, and maybe safety help becomes less urgent if the front office ponies up to keep Jayron Kearse. If Amari Cooper is gone, a wide receiver or tight end needs to be drafted within the first three rounds.

Pro Football Focus puts 7 Cowboys on Top 101, including 4 of 5 offensive linemen :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys were one of three teams with seven players on the annual Top 101 list. Zack Martin came in 4th, Micah Parsons was 10th, Tyron Smith placed 28th, La’el Collins ranked 51st, CeeDee Lamb finished 57th, and Dak Prescott landed in 81st. But the real surprise may be the inclusion of Connor Williams, at No. 95. Fans were frustrated by his league-leading number of penalties, but PFF says the baseline of his performance “is actually high.”

Dallas Cowboys NFL offseason preview: 2022 shaping up as win-or-else season :: ESPN

There may not be an outright Super-Bowl-or-bust mandate from the Joneses, but Mike McCarthy is under pressure already for 2022. In a best-case scenario this offseason, they find a way to keep Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence and improve the offensive line with quality players. Worst-case? They keep feeding at the bottom of the free-agent barrel.

The Dallas Cowboys should consider trading for one of these 5 young players :: Blogging the Boys

Trades aren’t terribly common in the NFL, but the Cowboys have made swaps in recent years for Amari Cooper and Robert Quinn. If they were so inclined this offseason, they could do worse than swinging deals for edge rushers L.J. Collier from Seattle or Chase Winovich from New England, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, Saints center Erik McCoy, or Miami safety Noah Igbinoghene. All would address areas of need with proven veteran talent.

Encore, could Christian Harris be more in his final form and could it be for the Cowboys? :: Cowboys Wire

Another linebacker could be in the cards for Dallas in this year’s draft. The Alabama junior played brilliantly in the national championship and showed teams he is a sure tackler with outstanding closing speed and good coverage ability. He’s ready to go as a passing-down option, with room for improvement into an every-down backer. If he’s still there in the third round, he may be an intriguing project for Dan Quinn.

2021 NFL rookie grades, NFC East: Cowboys strike gold; Giants, Commanders still searching for returns :: NFL.com

Yeah, that Micah Parsons thing worked out. Dallas’s 2021 first-year class earns an A-minus thanks to the Defensive Rookie of the Year, but without him, it’s more of a B. Osa Odighizuwa showed promise, as did Chauncey Golston, Quinton Bohanna, and Kelvin Joseph later in the season. Jabril Cox is still largely an unknown quantity. The rest of the group- Josh Ball, Simi Fehoko, Israel Mukuamu, and Matt Farniok- is still waiting to make a real impression. But at least the Cowboys outscored the rest of the division when it comes to rookie grades.

