Cowboys News: Amari Cooper’s ankle, Dak Prescott’s shoes, Micah Parsons’ versatility

Just as Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to “bury” his ankle injury, one report out of Dallas suggests that a teammate’s ankle injury may be hanging around. Thursday brought word that wide receiver Amari Cooper may miss the start of training camp as he recovers from an offseason procedure, but one team insider urges Cowboys fans not to over-react. Cooper’s progress is right on track, according to those in the building.

Elsewhere, things went smoothly enough that the coaching staff scrapped its final day of OTAs in favor of a team-building activity. Dak Prescott is about to cash a mammoth check- again- thanks to his new endorsement deal. Lots of defensive news, too: contracts are signed, draft picks are looking to impress, comeback seasons are taking shape, and unnoticed players are waiting to pounce. The real reason for the defense’s late-season turnover turnaround is revealed, and one outlet wonders if Dallas even needs anything above an average effort on that side of the ball. All that, plus who shined at minicamp, why a first-round rookie’s versatility may be bad news, and the surprising answer as to whether the O-line is actually better this year. News and Notes, coming right up.

Fish: Amari Cooper's ankle injury is 'not a crisis' :: 105.3 The Fan

Link NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported early on Thursday that Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper "may not be quite ready to start training camp" after recently feeling some irritation in his ankle after offseason surgery. But Mike Fisher tells 105.3 The Fan there is "relative non-concern" among the team and that Cooper is still on pace with where the Cowboys thought he would be. -TB

The Cowboys have cancelled the final day of minicamp, training camp is the next full team activity :: Blogging The Boys

Link The Dallas Cowboys have completed OTAs and minicamp one day early, as the final day of work was cancelled. Now the team will have around six weeks off; training camp will be the next time they take the field together. -ML

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott leaving Adidas for Jordan Brand, source says :: ESPN

Link Dak Prescott will sign a five-year agreement with the Jordan Brand, as per Adam Schefter. The endorsement deal will make Prescott the only quarterback, the only Cowboys player, and the highest-paid NFL player on the signature line's roster. Prescott had been spotted wearing new cleats during OTA sessions, leading to much speculation. -TB

Kelvin Joseph signs Cowboys contract :: @dallascowboys (Twitter)

Nahshon Wright ready to carry momentum into camp :: The Mothership

Link Nahshon Wright was a much-maligned pick when he was selected in the third round. He hasn't let the doubters distract him, however, as he's made waves in OTAs and minicamp and looks to ride that over into training camp next month. -ML

After long road, Randy Gregory focuses on future with Dallas Cowboys :: ESPN

Link Randy Gregory may be 28 years old, but he's played in only 38 games due to several suspensions under the NFL's old substance-abuse policy as he battled his mental health issues. These days, he's gotten his demons under control and is ready to maximize the raw talent he came into the league with. -ML

Do the Dallas Cowboys just need an average defense? :: The Landry Hat

Link The Cowboys defense in 2020 mirrored a scene from a car wreck. It was a disaster, and a major overhaul was in order. Dan Quinn was hired to be the team's new defensive coordinator, and eight picks were used on defense in April's NFL draft. Will Quinn's new philosophy need to bring the Cowboys defense to a top-10 level or is the middle of the pack sufficient? Angel Torres discusses that very topic in this piece. -ML

Brent Urban may go unnoticed, but he takes pride in the role he will play for the Cowboys’ defense :: Dallas Morning News

Link He'll be flying under the radar as he's stuffing the opponents' run game, surrounded by teammates like DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons, but that's the way the seven-year veteran defensive tackle likes it. "It's an important job," the 30-year-old says. "It's one that takes a selfless individual to do. That's something I pride myself on. I just want to win." -TB

2021 offseason: Did Cowboys get better or worse at offensive line? :: Inside the Star

Link Yes, Tyron Smith, La'el Collins, and Zack Martin are coming back and supposedly healthy. But the offseason departure of Joe Looney represents a bigger loss than it may appear to be on the surface. His versatility will be sorely missed along an offensive line that has relied heavily on depth in recent years. -TB

Debrief: What matters -- and what doesn't -- from this week's OTAs, minicamps :: NFL.com

Link Micah Parsons is practicing at all three linebacker spots for Dallas. But Gregg Rosenthal says that may not be great news. Sure, it suggests he's versatile. But "it's dangerous for a rookie linebacker to try to do too much -- see: Isaiah Simmons in Arizona last year," Rosenthal writes. "Perhaps the Cowboys will have more of a defined plan for Parsons in August." -TB

Turnovers are forever the name of the game. Can Dallas expect a carryover from 2020? :: The Athletic

Link For the first seven weeks of 2020, the Cowboys defense was the worst in the league when it came to turnover differential. Then the rest of the way, they were tops. So what happened? Bob Sturm points out that a slew of bad and backup opposing quarterbacks sure helped Dallas create takeaways late in the season. -TB

These 9 helped themselves at minicamp :: The Mothership

Link There's a long way to go, but several Cowboys upped their stock during OTAs. Osa Odighizua, Francis Bernard, Chauncey Golston, Neville Gallimore, and Israel Mukuamu are among the names to keep an eye on. And Garrett Gilbert may be "in the driver seat for the backup quarterback position." -TB

