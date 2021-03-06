Cowboys News: Will Aldon Smith return? Will Dan Quinn’s mojo?

Free agency is just around the corner and the Cowboys are definitely in need of some help. Not only is Dallas negotiating with quarterback Dak Prescott but there’s a possibility of resigning Gerald McCoy after his season-ending injury last year. Another name being discussed to return is Aldon Smith. Pass rushers don’t come cheap though and Smith could be an important keepsake for the team.

How will Dan Quinn end up helping Dallas improve their defense? Will a change from safety back to cornerback ignite Reggie Robinson’s career? How can Demarcus Lawrence help the Cowboys pay Prescott?

Here’s Friday’s News and Notes.

Cowboys must carefully consider an Aldon Smith return in 2021 :: Cowboys Wire

Link After returning to the NFL following four years of suspension,Smith had an immediate impact as a pass rusher for the Cowboys. After an impressive start though, he finished the season with only five sacks. Entering 2021 as a free agent, Smith's future in Dallas is uncertain and pass rushers are always at a premium.

Cowboys Wire Podcast: Dan Quinn's restoration phase, Prescott pay primer :: Cowboys Wire

Link In the most recent episode of the Cowboys Wire Podcast, KD Drummond and Ryan O'Leary discuss the hot topics regarding the Cowboys offseason. Listen to hear what they have to say about Quinn's challenge to restore his reputation, Prescott's contract discussion, and more.

Will the Cowboys Bring Back DT Gerald McCoy? :: Inside The Star

Link After McCoy's injury before the season, the Cowboys released him on an injury waiver. There has been momentum pushing towards a possible reunion for 2021 if McCoy is healthy. Matthew Lenix goes through the details and how Dallas can bring the former All-Pro back.

Dallas Cowboys Move Reggie Robinson Back to Cornerback? :: Inside the Star

Link Robinson II didn't get a chance to see the field that much in 2020. Mike McCarthy's staff had transitioned him over to safety but the Tulsa product didn't get a chance to make an impact in the secondary. The fourth-round pick, known as Will McClays 'pet cat' when he was drafted, has a chance to prove it going back to his original position.

What happened to promising Bradlee Anae in 2020? :: Cowboys Wire

Link Anae is a name a lot of Cowboys fans wanted to hear called in 2020. The former Utah defensive end had a successful college career that didn't quite translate into his rookie year. Ally Cooke dives into why he didn't get much playing time.

Progress Report: Ready For Biadasz To Take Over? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Biadasz was thrown into the fire midseason and immediately showed he is a capable starter before pulling his hamstring and being placed on IR. So what's next?

Demarcus Lawrences's contract likely to be used by Cowboys to create cap space for Prescott :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys can create additional cap space that will prove necessary whether Prescott is on board for one or multiple years. Matthew Lenix looks into how much they have, how much they can add and how it all works. --AH

Questions at the back up quarterback position :: ESPN

Link ESPN's Todd Archer dives into the possibilities at the backup QB position. 3 backups had playing time with Andy Dalton, Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci all taking snaps under center. With Dalton's contract up Dallas is left with Gilbert and DiNucci as well as the return of Cooper Rush. A handful of Dalton-esque veterans will be available and there's always a possibility of returning to the draft for a Day 3 backup as well.

Drafting an Offensive Lineman in the first round? :: Fansided

Link Joey Pollizze dives into the idea of picking an offensive lineman at No. 10, viewing the current line as great though not elite, feeling the Cowboys need to dive into their biggest issue, defense, to truly succeed.

Odds on Dallas spending money on a safety in free agency? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link David Helman and Jonny Auping answer questions on the possibility of Dallas spending money on either a mid-tier or top-tier free agent at the safety position. The Cowboys have not seemed to put much attention at the position for quite sometime, could the change in defensive coordinator lead to a change? --AC

