Cowboys News: Aldon signs with Seahawks, Prescott fifth best MVP odds

Aldon Smith made a miraculous return to the NFL after a five-year hiatus when he signed with the Dallas Cowboys a year ago. Mike McCarthy recently stated that he hadn’t ruled out a reunion with the pass rusher, but Smith is now heading to the NFC West as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. Dak Prescott was on a pace beyond 5,000 yards in 2020 before a season-ending ankle injury. Looking to bounce back and earn Comeback Player of the Year, he has the fifth-best odds to win the 2021 MVP award.

WR CeeDee Lamb took the league by storm and established himself as one the best slot receivers in the game as a rookie. That’s not enough for him though, as he plans to be a better version of himself in 2021. Randy Gregory reminded the world what he is capable of doing last season. Now, with Smith going the Seahawks, look for his snaps to increase. How the Cowboys have to hit on a cornerback in the draft, five players who are ready to take their game to the next level in 2021, three “dream fit” first-round selections, and more are covered in this edition of the news and notes.

Link The Cowboys had a rough 2020 season, but there were a few bright spots from their rookie class. Ben Grimaldi dives into five players who are ready to take another step up in their progression which includes CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, and Neville Gallimore. -ML

Link The Cowboys will be facing receiving corps that will be a lot better in 2021 in the NFC East after additions in the offseason. With that being said, the Cowboys will need to hit on the cornerback position in the draft. ML

Link Aldon Smith made an incredible comeback in 2020 after a five-year hiatus. There was speculation that he could return, but the former All-Pro is heading to the Northwest after signing with the Seattle Seahawks. -ML

Link CeeDee Lamb had a sensational rookie season and set a few Cowboys records in the process. As year two approaches, he's aiming to be even letter. -ML

Link Cornerback is the position most think the Cowboys will go with in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. However, there are other positions of need as well that will be available early. David Helman and Nick Eatman discuss if the Cowboys should grab a corner in the first or can they wait until later. -ML

Link Several players have been linked to the Cowboys in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. The staff at Blogging The Boys gives their picks for "dream fits" for Dallas and Patrick Surtain, Christian Barmore, and Penei Sewell were the selections. -ML

Link The NFL has had a "one helmet" rule since 2013. However, although no decision has been made yet, that rule could be a thing of the past soon and would bring back throwback jerseys which are a favorite among Cowboys fans. -ML

Link Randy Gregory showed once again in 2020 the type of talent he possesses as a pass rusher. He'll get even more opportunities to show that in 2021 now that the Cowboys have let Aldon Smith walk and sign with the Seattle Seahawks. -ML

Link Dak Prescott's production was on an MVP level before his season-ending ankle injury in 2020. Although he missed 11 games last season, his odds to win the 2021 MVP award are the fifth-best in the league behind Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Matthew Stafford. -ML

Link The running back position for the Cowboys only has one difference right now from last year and that's the release fullback Jamize Olawale who opted out due to COVID. However, with 10 picks in the NFL draft, that could change very soon. -ML

