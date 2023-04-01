Cowboys News: Agent Zero identified, Prescott’s bonafides, defense solidified

Cowboys’ star linebacker Micah Parsons was excited about the rule change, allowing No. 0 to be donned in the NFL. Little did he know another member of his defense was way ahead of him in securing a number change before Parsons could lobby for it.

With the season still months away, Dallas has their defense aligned with the acquisition of cornerback Stephon Gilmore while retaining key players at all three levels. On the offensive side, there’s more to be said about quarterback Dak Prescott’s 2022. While the optics weren’t perfect, advanced stats show his aggressive play resulted in a lack of useless completions, near the top of the league in the category.

A large reason for that? Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who took high expectations and matched them with a season that cemented his spot as one of the best receivers in the NFL. Now officially in draft month, the first round for the Cowboys is unpredictable with the moves they’ve already made. Potential routes they’ll take on Day 1 and more in the latest News and Notes.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse officially given No. 0 jersey :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Just a few days after the rule change to allow players to wear No. 0, safety Jayron Kearse will don the number in 2023. Star linebacker Micah Parsons took to social media expressing interest, but Kearse beat him to the spot.

Cowboys starting defense appears set for 2023 with 5 months to go :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The draft will just be icing on the cake for the 2023 Dallas defense. Five months before the season, the starters are set and Dan Quinn can continue to build an impenetrable fortress with pieces he’s already locked in.

No Empty Calories: Prescott top 5 in telling passing statistic :: Cowboys Wire

Link

While the narratives may claim Prescott’s 2022 was a complete failure, Reid Hanson breaks down the stats that show his aggressive nature was reflected in his efficiency and very few “empty completions” on his stat sheet.

Cowboys work out former first-round WR Laquon Treadwell :: Cowboys Wire

Story continues

Link

Still looking for additions to the position, the Cowboys worked out former first-round wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. The former Ole Miss standout had a career-high 434 receiving yards in 2021, and is looking to revive his career in Dallas or elsewhere.

Progress Report: Lamb Ascends To The Throne :: The Mothership

Link

While the receiver room left some to be desired in 2022, Lamb was an exception to that. In the first year without Amari Cooper on the roster, the third-year receiver flourished and cemented his spot as a top-end starter in the NFL.

3 Cowboys who are tumbling down the depth chart after recent moves :: The Landry Hat

Link

The Cowboys have been active this offseason, and it’s bad news for a few players on the roster. A pair of Day 2 selections could be in a prove-it year with the talent rising in Dallas.

DeMarcus Ware not surprised Dallas Cowboys cut RB Ezekiel Elliott, it happened to him :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

The Cowboys legend and Hall of Famer spoke about the team letting go of running back Ezekiel Elliott, and how it didn’t shock him considering he’d gone through a similar situation with the team.

Ranking NFL's Top QB-WR Duos Ahead of 2023 Draft :: Bleacher Report

Link

Every great quarterback needs a partner-in-crime, and Maurice Morton ranks the best QB-WR duos in the league. The Dallas duo makes the list, earning a respectable spot that could propel even higher in 2023.

4 options for the Cowboys first-round pick in the draft, and what they mean :: Blogging the Boys

Link

There’s a multitude of ways the Cowboys could go in the first round of the draft based on their current roster. From taking a star running back to even trading down, there’s opportunities to set up for a big run next season.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire