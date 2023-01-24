Cowboys News: 5 coaches contracts expire, Elliott willing to restructure

And so it’s the offseason, just like that. Cowboys Nation will be chewing on what went down in Santa Clara for quite some time; we’ll start with some of the biggest storylines from Sunday’s playoff loss. We’ll have details on Tony Pollard’s injury, the scoop on what happened with Mike McCarthy and a TV cameraman, and a look inside Dak Prescott’s latest interceptions. We’re examining a missed opportunity for KaVontae Turpin, a hard-fought season for Jayron Kearse, and how the Cowboys gave away a preponderance of points a little at a time. Plus, all the Cowboys Wire postgame coverage, analysis, and awards.

Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly willing to work with the team on reducing his salary in order to remain a Cowboy, Kellen Moore is set to talk about becoming a Panther, and an ex-Cowboy is heading to the college sidelines with the Golden Hurricane. All that, plus news on which Cowboys coaches are now out of contract, what Sunday’s loss did to the team’s draft-day slot, which future Cowboys hopefuls will be coming back, and how Dalton Schultz earned one lucky football fan a ridiculous payday. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Anatomy Lesson: Cowboys teach master class on leaving points behind :: Cowboys Wire

A breakdown of each of the major mistake the Cowboys made during the divisional round that directly led to either a loss of points or allowing them. It’s these crucial mistakes that turned what should’ve been a comfortable win into an offseason of questions.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott willing to accept pay cut to remain in Dallas :: Dallas Morning News

“I don’t have a crystal ball; I can’t tell you the future. But I definitely want to be here,” Elliott said following Sunday’s loss. The two-time rushing champ is set to make $10.9 million in 2023 under his current deal, though there are no financial guarantees in place for the season. He is apparently open to taking a reduced salary in order to stay with the Cowboys.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard suffered fractured fibula, faces months-long recovery :: Cowboys WIre

Pollard’s second-quarter injury saw him leave the field on a cart and brought an anticlimactic end to his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign and Pro Bowl season. He will have surgery and is looking at a recovery window of at least three months as he is set to hit free agency.

Mike McCarthy on last play: It didn’t get going, that obviously wasn’t the plan :: ProFootballTalk

From the bizarre formation to Ezekiel Elliott at center, the Cowboys’ last-gasp play Sunday is actually a gadget that Mike McCarthy said the team had practiced. It must have looked different at The Star; Elliott got blown up by linebacker Azeez Al-Shahir and KaVontae Turpin got blasted immediately upon making the short catch.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse's emotional offseason to include shoulder surgery :: Cowboys Wire

The veteran safety was in tears as Cowboys were suddenly thrust into the offseason. For Kearse, that will include surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum, suffered back on Thanksgiving. He admitted playing through the injury because he thought the team had the roster to go all the way.

Dak Prescott's interceptions vs. 49ers had precedents in the regular season :: Touchdown Wire

Prescott’s two interceptions were painful to watch. What hurts even more is realizing that both were practically carbon copies of picks he had thrown earlier in the year. His first, to Deommodore Lenoir, looked a lot like Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s Week 13 takeaway. And the tipped ball to Fred Warner brought up memories of Week 15’s overtime pick-six in Jacksonville.

Dak Prescott's 'unacceptable' performance vs 49ers points to inconvenient truth :: Cowboys Wire

Fans had hoped that last week’s wild-card performance saw the return of the real Dak Prescott. But recent history suggests that was the anomaly, and that the Cowboys passer actually has a real problem of late. Sunday marked the fourth time in the last 20 games that Prescott has ended with a passer rating below 70. “I’ve got to be better,” he said postgame. “No other way to sugarcoat it.”

Daryl "Moose" Johnston on the Cowboys loss to the 49ers, Dak Prescott and More :: Bleav in Cowboys

Daryl Johnston joined Jeff Cavanaugh and Jesse Holley to dissect the Cowboys’ loss. When asked to fill in the blank, “Cowboys fans should be _______ that Dak Prescott is their quarterback,” Moose’s answer was perhaps unexpected. “Unsure” was the word Johnston picked. “When he is on, he is on,” the ex-fullback said. “The interception thing was really difficult for me to figure out this year.”

Did Turpin miss TD opportunity on kick return? :: Bob Sturm (Twitter)

Don't look at this – especially the left cutback. pic.twitter.com/V6ePSCHe9d — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) January 23, 2023

WATCH: McCarthy pushes camera after Cowboys loss; Jerry says job safe :: Cowboys Wire

A visibly frustrated McCarthy appeared to push a TV videographer’s camera as he left the field Sunday night, but the KXAS staffer downplayed the incident and said the coach later apologized. After the loss, owner Jerry Jones said that he is not considering a change at coach; McCarthy pointed out that the team got one game further in the postseason than last year.

Several Cowboys coaches now have expired contracts :: Todd Archer (Twitter)

Cowboys have a number of coaches on expiring deals, although not any of their three coordinators. Among those out of contract: OL Joe Philbin, RB Skip Peete, QB Doug Nussmeier, senior defensive assistant George Edwards, assistant DL Leon Lett. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 23, 2023

Cowboys-49ers divisional-round recap, analysis :: Cowboys Wire

Report: Panthers to interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for HC job on Tuesday :: Panthers Wire

Barring a last-minute addition, the Panthers will conclude their first round of coaching interviews on Tuesday with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The original interview was rescheduled last week; Moore will be the ninth candidate to meet with the team about the job.

2023 NFL Draft Order: Cowboys' loss locks in spot, plus comp picks :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas now owns the 26th overall pick in the 2023 draft. They’ll have a second- and a third-round selection, plus two in the fourth, one in the fifth, two in the sixth, and one in the seventh.

Cowboys sign five to futures deals :: NFL Trade Rumors

On Monday, the team signed safeties Sheldrick Redwine and Juanyeh Thomas, centers Alec Lindstrom and Brock Hoffman, and wide receiver Dontario Drummond to reserve/futures contracts.

How Dalton Schultz touchdown netted bettor nearly $73K off $5 NFL playoffs parlay :: Sporting News

A Bengals fan turned a $5 parlay bet into almost $1,400 when Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert, and Ja’Marr Chase all scored the first touchdown in their respective games. Rather than cash out, Cameron Craig let it ride. When Dalton Schultz hit the end zone in Santa Clara, Craig was $72,795 richer.

Ex-UNC WR Ryan Switzer expected to land Tulsa assistant job under Kevin Wilson :: 247 Sports

Switzer was a fourth-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2017, then bounced around with the Steelers and Browns. The wide receiver and return man was a fan favorite during his short stint in Dallas; he’ll now be on staff at Tulsa as the wide receivers coach.

