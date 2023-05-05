Cowboys News: 2024 compensatory pick projections, matchup with 49ers among most anticipated

Despite losing Dalton Schultz and Connor McGovern in free agency, there’s still good that will come out of it, even it takes a year to come to fruition. In this edition of News and Notes, we forecast what kinds of compensatory draft picks the Cowboys will get for them in 2024. In news about this year’s draft, Cowboys fans are still talking about the eight-player haul… and they’re at both ends of the spectrum when it comes to what they think. One Hall of Fame running back, though, has lofty expectations for the team’s sentimental sixth-round running back… but another Canton resident is worried that Dallas is leaving themselves too thin at the position.

Meanwhile, we’ve got more on the decision to move Micah Parsons within the Cowboys defense, and who veteran linebacker Leighton Vander Esch believes is about to be the biggest beneficiary. All that, plus Lamar Jackson surpasses Dak Prescott in an off-the-field money matter, and looking ahead to the 2023 regular-season schedule and another showdown in San Francisco.

2024 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team :: NFL.com

Compensatory picks for 2024 won’t be officially determined until after the upcoming season, but there’s enough known about the formula that guesses can be made. The network’s Lance Zierlein projects Dallas to get two extra sixth-round selections in the next draft, one for Connor McGovern (who signed with the Bills) and one for Dalton Schultz (who signed with the Texans).

Hall of Fame RB compares Cowboys rookie to former Pro Bowler :: Yardbarker

LaDanian Tomlinson says new Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn “can be a matchup nightmare coming out of the backfield” for opposing defenses and even compared the explosive sixth-round pick to Darren Sproles. Sproles himself reportedly texted Vaughn after the draft, telling him “to keep the short back alive.”

Emmitt Smith concerned about Cowboys' RB situation :: USA Today Sports (Twitter)

NFL team needs: What holes remain for all 32 teams after the draft? :: The Athletic

Dallas still needs to address their kicker position, figure out who will start at left guard, and seriously consider finding a bigger running back for short-yardage situations. Expect some or all of those holes to be the focus of the next few weeks.

How happy were Dallas Cowboys fans with the 2023 NFL draft? It’s complicated, survey shows :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Even among the team’s fanbase, the Cowboys can be incredibly polarizing. A survey by Gambling.com showed that the Dallas faithful were the seventh-angriest fanbase in the league about their club’s draft haul. But the same survey also had the Cowboys ranked the fourth-happiest with fans about their picks. So Cowboys fans either loved the 2023 draft or hated it. And they apparently did a lot of both.

Why the Cowboys want Micah Parsons to play DE full time :: Cowboys Wire

Pro Football Focus graded Parsons as the second-best edge player in 2022. The games where he’s been deployed to more off-ball snaps have often graded considerably lower. And considering end is a more impactful position, it makes perfect sense to use him primarily as a pass-rusher. Dallas will still likely play plenty of 3-3-5 defense, giving Parsons ample opportunity to move around and attack from unpredictable places.

LVE: Clark to make 'tremendous strides' in 2023 :: The Mothership

With Parsons moving to edge, Damone Clark stands to see an uptick in action in the middle level of the Dallas defense. “I think this is going to be huge for Damone,” said fellow linebacker Vander Esch. “Strength-wise, intelligence-wise, he’s just going to get that much better and settle into his shoes and really make a name for himself.” The veteran predicts 2023 will be “the beginning of an outstanding career” for the second-year LSU star.

Top 10 games of the 2023 NFL season: Bengals-Chiefs, Cowboys-49ers among tantalizing matchups :: NFL.com

There’s no date yet, but it will no doubt get circled in red once the schedule comes out. The next chapter of the Cowboys-49ers rivalry, this time in the regular season after two straight playoff meetings, will be one of the most eagerly-awaited games of the 2023 slate.

Lamar Jackson surpasses Dak Prescott for richest signing bonus in NFL history :: Jeremy Fowler (Twitter)

Can confirm via source the $72.5M signing bonus for Lamar Jackson, which leads all NFL players. Dak Prescott ($66M) was previous leader. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 4, 2023

Two USC journalism students arrested in jersey thefts at NFL draft :: ProFootballTalk

Those No. 1 jerseys that the first-round picks hold up for their draft-night photo op? Two college students covering the draft for a USC news outlet were arrested for swiping more than $1,000 worth of them in Kansas City. The NFL reported a Cowboys jersey as one of three missing; none of the jerseys had player names on them. Police recovered the Cowboys jersey and one other in a search of the students’ baggage after arresting them trying to board a plane back to Los Angeles.

Cowboys, Osa Odighizuwa recognize Star Wars Day :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

New adventures across the football galaxy await #CowboysNation 🏈🌌 Osa-Wan Kenobi is here to lead the way.#DallasCowboys | #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/PQ0N7AczdP — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 4, 2023

