Cowboys News: 2022 draft dreams, Quinn’s interview tour, Haley weighs in on playoff loss

The 2021 playoffs have just six teams left and the Dallas Cowboys are barreling into a crucial offseason that could include a makeover of the staff and a few position groups. If there’s any solace in last week’s disappointment, their conquistadors, the San Francisco 49ers, turned it into an NFC championship opportunity after defeating the Green Bay Packers.

With an angry Jerry Jones looking for solutions, how much of an overhaul is on the way for Dallas? The offensive line could see a rebuilding after being bullied in the wild card round but there’s big free agents to focus on, too. The Cowboys might look to the 2022 draft for their biggest improvements and our own Tyler Browning has two new profiles, one on each side of the ball to have you dreaming of new stars wearing the Star.

To add salt to the wound, Dan Quinn continues his interview tour and the head coach above him is facing more criticism with Hall of Fame Charles Haley blaming Mike McCarthy for the nervous start and giving his concerns for the future in Dallas. These are the weekend news and notes.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn continues interview tour with Bears, Giants next :: Cowboys Wire

With the season over for the Cowboys, Quinn now entertains a long list of teams interviewing him for their head coaching position. The Dallas defensive coordinator completed an interview with the Bears on Saturday and will be taking an in-person trip with a divisional rival.

4 moments that altered Dallas Cowboys 2021 season :: SportDFW

A once promise season for Dallas collapsed in the Wild Card round, but what moments snowballed into their failure. The suspension of right tackle La’el Collins was the first, early drama in the season for the Cowboys, who showed signs of potential disappointment even when they covered it up with dominant wins.

Could Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, have handled the RBs knee injury better? :: Cowboys Wire

Ezekiel Elliott played 14 games with a torn PCL and the Dallas kept it under wraps during the season, but did they manage it wrong? Our own Matthew Lenix goes into detail on the injury and how the Cowboys failed miserably in protecting one of their star players.

Hall of Famer Charles Haley Speaks on Mike McCarthy, Cowboys Offensive Line :: Inside The Star

A slew of Cowboys legends have voiced their opinions on the disappointing season and five-time Super Bowl champion Charles Haley is the most recent to swing at the punching bag.

Haley challenged head coach Mike McCarthy and put the blame on him for the nervous start in the playoff loss.

WR Garrett Wilson would fit seamlessly into Cowboys offense, if only he was a realistic get :: Cowboys Wire

With the season over for Dallas, there’s a lot to be ironed out at the wide receiver position. Cedrick Wilson and Michael Gallup could be finding new teams in free agency and who would be the replacement?

While Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson is fully expected to be drafted by the time the Cowboys are on the clock, why not entertain the idea? The NFL was dumb enough once letting CeeDee Lamb fall to No. 17. Tyler Browning breaks down the explosive prospect in his most recent evaluation.

If Cowboys go BPA, Auburn CB Roger McCreary could be too good to pass up :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys finally saw impressive cornerback play with Trevon Diggs totaling 11 interceptions and earning All-Pro honors while grooming Kelvin Joseph for the role across from him, but could they look for another in the first round?

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary could be the perfect piece across from Diggs’ forcing receivers to attack the 2021 interception leader and give Dallas another edge on the defensive side if he’s available.

Dallas Cowboys fans slowly lost confidence as the team faded into the Wild Card Round :: Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys’ season was losing momentum towards its end and even the fans realized it. RJ Ochoa detailed this trend and how even the luster of the playoffs couldn’t hide the concern around this Dallas team. That same fear caught up to the team in the wild card round.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Steelers pass on QBs, Cowboys pad defense, Eagles load up after playoff exits :: Sporting News

It’s officially mock draft season for all but four teams in the NFL and Dallas could add more defensive reinforcement with their first-round pick in 2022.

Vinnie Iyer gives a full first-round mock that includes the Cowboys picking up a national champion defensive lineman in Travon Walker, who can bring versatility to a defensive front that lost momentum late in the season.

After disappointing finish, Cowboys offensive line needs a reboot :: ESPN

The biggest issue that showed up in the playoff loss for Dallas? The once respected offensive line that dominated in the 2010’s looked pedestrian at best against San Francisco.

Todd Archer details the struggles and why an overhaul should be on the way for a group that has to be better for the Cowboys to capitalize during their star players’ primes.

NFL overhaul tiers: Which teams will look most different in 2022? Who needs a rebuild, and who is right on track :: ESPN

What’s next for Dallas after this season and how much change is to be expected? With both coordinators interviewing for head-coaching jobs, the overhaul could start there.

With a list of key free agents, there’s decisions to be made with defensive end Randy Gregory and tight end Dalton Schultz. On top of that, the struggling offensive line could see a defacing.

