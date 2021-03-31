Cowboys News: 17-game fallout, Crimson Tide reunion for Surtain, Diggs?

Matthew Lenix
6 min read
The 17-game schedule is now official. With that bit of news, football fans had a little bit more to chew on as they scrutinized their newly-expanded list of opponents for the 2021 season. The Cowboys know who they’ll play (and where), but the “bonus” game will have real ripple effects. We’ve got a look at what an extra matchup does to the Cowboys’ overall strength of schedule, and a writer’s roundtable explores the impact on things like injuries, travel, and broken single-season records.

Elsewhere, veteran Tyrone Crawford made his retirement official and had some things to say. We’re looking at Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee and what their onboarding means for the Cowboys as an organization. In draft news, the silver and blue sent big-time delegates to Ohio State for a top-tier Pro Day, the secondary could soon see a Crimson Tide reunion, and there’s a school of thought that says the Cowboys were actually the big winners from the first-round swap engineered by San Francisco and Miami. All that, plus Roger Goodell’s forecast for fan attendance in 2021, and Tony Romo’s getting ready to tee them up once again. Here’s the News and Notes.

Patrick Surtain on reuniting with Trevon Diggs: “It would be a special feeling” :: Inside The Star

Link The anticipation for the Cowboys' pick at 10th overall in the 2021 NFL draft is at an all-time high. There's plenty of talent to choose from, but the name most associated with the team's first-round selection has been cornerback Patrick Surtain. He played two seasons at Alabama with the Cowboys' 2020 second-round pick Trevon Diggs and is more than excited about a possible reunion between the two. -ML

Retiring Crawford 'Never took one day for granted' :: The Mothership

Link After his head coach broke the news in his press conference last week, longtime defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford made his retirement official on Tuesday. "It's been a really great run and I'm beyond thankful and blessed to have been a part of the Dallas Cowboys' amazing organization," Crawford wrote on social media. "I never took one day for granted as a Cowboy." -TB

Cowboys' 17th-game opponent officially on the updated 2021 schedule :: Cowboys Wire

Link As expected, the league is adding a 17th game to each team's regular-season schedule beginning in 2021. The interconference divisional rotation and last year's finishing order will pit the Cowboys against the New England Patriots in the extra contest this upcoming season. The move officially drops one preseason game from each team's slate. -TB

Expanded season strength of schedule rankings :: NFL.com

Link With the addition of a 17th game to each team's schedule, the overall strength of schedule just got a little bit easier or harder for each NFL club. While no Bill Belichick-led squad is ever a pushover, the Cowboys- statistically speaking, anyway- have a chance to do some damage against their 2021 slate. Dallas has the second-easiest schedule in the league. Next season's opponents had a combined record of 122-148-2 in 2020. -TB

Goodbye to the NFL’s even-numbered era: What impact will new 17-game schedule have? :: The Athletic

Link There's more to the newly-expanded schedule than "extra football" to watch. The Athletic gathered a few of their NFL writers to talk through some of the ripple effects that a 17-game schedule will have. From increased injury risk to who has it the worst from a travel standpoint to a whole new batch of single-season records about to be broken (and probably asterisked), here's the stuff the average fan may not have considered. -TB

Breaking down Keanu Neal’s projected impact on the Cowboys defense :: Blogging The Boys

Link The Dallas Cowboys added Keanu Neal to their roster last week as an upgrade to the linebacker and safety positions. Even with his injury history, he's expected to make an immediate impact on a Cowboys defense that was putrid in 2020. Justin A. Morris dives into what that impact could be in 2021. -ML

Neal, Kazee contract details follow Cowboys bargain-bin shopping model :: Cowboys Wire

Link The additions of Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee have been welcome, but with each on a one-year deal, the Cowboys are using a "prove-it" approach with both players, continuing the organization's conservative approach to free agency. -ML

Commissioner Roger Goodell: NFL expects to have full stadiums for 2021 season :: NFL.com

Link After a season in which teams played before reduced-capacity crowds and even empty stadiums, fans are expected to be back in full force in 2021. Ramped-up vaccination efforts across the country certainly make it likely that the NFL will host more than the 1.2 million it did last season, but the commissioner's prediction of "full stadiums" was described by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero as "strikingly optimistic" with kickoff just five months away. -TB

Cowboys are huge winners from massive 49ers trade :: Fansided

Link The 49ers and Dolphins did some business, but the Cowboys may be the biggest beneficiaries. Why? If the 49ers are gunning for quarterback Mac Jones as rumored, other teams may feel the need to move up to ensure they get their passer of the future. Dallas might be willing to be that trade partner and move back, knowing they can still get one of the guys they covet later... and nab an extra pick in the process. -TB

McCarthy, Quinn check out Ohio State Pro Day :: The Mothership

Link The Cowboys' head coach and defensive coordinator traveled to Columbus to witness the workouts of several Buckeye prospects on Tuesday. Team writer David Helman gives the skinny on four players the Dallas brass may be eyeing: linebackers Baron Browning and Pete Werner, offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai. -TB

Latest ESPN power rankings: Cowboys move up, but at glacial pace :: Cowboys Wire

Link After being ranked 19th in ESPN's "way-too-early" power rankings in February, the Cowboys have moved up in their latest rankings, but not all that much. -ML

Tony Romo accepts sponsor’s exemption to play in Veritex Bank Championship next month :: Dallas Morning News

Link No. 9 will play the Veritex Bank Championship at the end of April. The new event on the Korn Ferry Tour will be held in Arlington. "I have been working hard on my game over the last few months. I can't wait to play in front of a home crowd at Texas Rangers Golf Club, and I hope to make a little noise during the championship," Romo said. -TB

