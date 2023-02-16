Cowboys’ newest offensive assistants bring NFL experience, Texas football roots

The Cowboys continue to rebuild their coaching staff after the late-January purge of a half-dozen assistants. With their two latest additions to the offensive side of the ball, they’ve turned to men who have not only NFL experience, but also football roots in the Lone Star State.

Ramon Chinyoung is the team’s latest hire, according to reports out of Denver. He served there in 2022 as an offensive quality control coach for the Broncos; he’ll be an assistant offensive line coach in Dallas under newly-hired Mike Solari.

Leading up to his stint in the Mile High City, Chinyoung was the head football coach at Fort Bend Willowridge, a 5A school in Houston, where he compiled an 11-8 record over two seasons. Prior to that, the Houston native was on staff for eight years at the city’s Westfield High School.

“Texas high school football teaches you to have a high expectation of success and standard,” Chinyoung said in early 2022 before leaving the state for Denver. “The level of competition out here is so strenuous and to another level to where it was another day at the office, as far as competing on the whiteboard, competing to get your point across, competing to say that I feel I have the best idea and plan for kids to be successful. These kids now just so happen to be grown men. That’s the only difference.”

The Cowboys hired Will Harriger earlier in the week as an offensive assistant.

Harriger comes from the University of Southern California, where he was a senior offensive analyst for the Trojans last year. His primary role was working with the team’s quarterbacks; sophomore Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy after one season working under Harriger.

Before his stint at USC, Harriger spent eight seasons in the NFL. He was an offensive assistant in Jacksonville for Trevor Lawrence’s rookie campaign alongside then-Seahawks passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, now the OC in Dallas. He had previously spent two years on Dan Quinn’s staff in Atlanta, and six years- as offensive assistant and assistant QB coach- in Seattle, including two of Russell Wilson’s Pro Bowl seasons.

Harriger, who played high school ball at Trinity Christian High in Texas, also coached at Midwestern State in Wichita Falls, Tennessee-Martin, Auburn, the University of Texas, Texas Tech, and Florida before making the jump to the pros.

In 2020, he took on running backs coaching duties in Atlanta after the Falcons’ midseason firing of Dan Quinn. At the time, he had this to say about his experience at all of those stops on his résumé:

“I think every time that you walk in the door, your job is to win your players over. That’s selling the game plan. Selling your knowledge of what the game plan is or what their assignment is and preparing them for Sunday. I’ve been around a lot of guys that were really good at it. Just the chance to go in there and present the plan and then help them get ready for Sunday. Basically, my job is to sell the plan and inspire confidence.”

Confidence has never been a problem in the Cowboys locker room. But time will tell if Harriger and Chinyoung can help bring something else to Dallas that’s been missing for far too long: a championship.

