Cowboys needs at OT could be resolved by drafting CMU’s Bernhard Raimann

The Dallas Cowboys once made it their mission to build one of, if not the best offensive lines in football. The Cowboys invested three first-round picks in four drafts on this group at the start of the last decade. One of them, center Travis Fredrick, has since retired and left tackle Tyron Smith is constantly dealing with injury, missing parts or most of each of the last five seasons. Is it time the Cowboys start looking at reinvesting to ensure Dak Prescott is protected?

Their performance in the wild-card round certainly leans in that direction. Central Michigan’s left tackle Bernhard Rainmann is an interesting prospect for Dallas as he’s still relatively knew to play the sport. He didn’t start until the age of 14 so he is still developing as a player.

It shows up in his power, footwork, and I’m sure there is room to grow IQ wise. He is a fantastic athlete, with good movement skills and good initial hand placement. If the Cowboys didn’t want to have to spend a 1st rounder on another lineman and still get a good developmental replacement for Tyron; this might be their best chance.

Measurables and Stats

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Listed Height: 6-foot-6

Listed Weight: 305 pounds

Jersey Number: 76

Stats (2021): 6 games played

Film Study Information

Games Watched:

Mizzou (2021), NIU (2021), Kent State (2021)

Best Game:

Kent State (20221)

Worst Game:

Mizzou (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation

Balance: Stays in balance well when in his pass protection arch. Maintains his base and is able to re-anchor against bull rushes. Maintains balance in space.

Hand Placement: Good hand placement on the initial punch, strikes outside the breastplates between the shoulders, bigger rushers can rip through him with a counter. Could do a better job at aiming for the wrists on rushers when they stretch their arms out first.

Power: Not an absolute brute or mauler by any means, but capable of holding his own. Needs a few years in an NFL weight program to really maximize this trait.

Movement Skills: Silly movement ability for a guy his size. Easily capable of reaching the second level and flipping his hips to seel off a defender.

Footwork/Foot Speed: Doesn’t generate a lot of torque on his kick slide, but shuffles out enough to cover the ground to get to the edge rusher. Patient in his pass sets, waits for the defender to initiate the first pass rush move, but engages with them first.

Performance Evaluation

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Pass Protection: Patient feet in pass protection, doesn’t over set over overextend himself. Can handle power rushers fairly well, haven’t really seen him against a pure speed/finesse rusher. Saw a couple moments of him being a catcher with his hands. Could stand to put out a feeler/stabbing hand before engaging with both hands.

Football IQ: Relatively new to the position, so it wouldn’t surprise me if he still has some room to grow here, but he seemed to pick up every twist and stunt effectively. Delayed blitzer recognition could use some improvement. Aware to take the inside man and leave the outside guy for the RB, if he has two rushers coming off the edge. Handles twists and stunts well.

Anchor: Anchors in well against bull rushers. Gives up a little ground, but generally does a good job of re-anchoring himself before the QB is affected. Struggles to anchor in against loaded fronts (3 DL on one side of the center) and when a DT explodes off the snap into him. Once he reestablishes his anchor, he can torque his body to deal with the bull rush.

Flexibility: TE background shows when he is asked to perform reach and seel blocks. Very flexible in his hips, no concern here.

Run Blocking: Able to reach the second level and perform cutoff blocks, backside containment, or seel blocks. Doesn’t always establish the best hand position on dive or power concepts but he still manages to move people without drawing a holding.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths: Good initial hand punch, plus athlete. Converted TE, so has some baseline athleticism there. Good balance, good mover in space. Loos, flexible hips.

Weaknesses: doesn’t generate a ton of torque with his kick slide, which can be worked out, can be a hugger rather than an attacker. Doesn’t put his inside hand up as a feeler arm against rushers. Isn’t a mauler. Didn’t see him go up against any pure speed/finesse rushers.

Fit with the Cowboys

The long-time strength of this Cowboys team has been its offensive line and it might be time to reinvest some capital in the position group. Enter Raimann, a converted TE so he is still relatively new to playing tackle, but everything one would want in a quality tackle is there.

Currently Dallas has La’el Collins opposite Smith and though his contract is relatively cheap, he landed in the doghouse with the brass over his suspension/appeal due to trying to bribe a drug-test collector. Terence Steele, a 2020 UDFA, played well in his stead but there are questions of whether he could be a top-shelf starter in the league. Dallas drafted Marshall’s Josh Ball in the fourth round last year, and he essentially redshirted but could figure in their future plans.

The cupboard isn’t empty, but Dallas could certainly use the added depth and needs to ensure they have starting-caliber players available in the short and long term.

Raimann has a few things to work on in his pass sets, and he’ll need time in an NFL weight room but given two to three years he could be a solid starter in the league for years to come.

Prospect Grade

Pass Protection (15) 12 Anchor (10) 8 Balance (10) 8.5 Flexibility (10) 9 Hand Placement (10) 8.8 Run Blocking (10) 8 Power (10) 7.8 Movement Skills (10) 9 Football IQ (5) 3.5 Footwork/Foot Speed (10) 8

Final Grade:

82.60, 2nd round

