Cowboys near top of NFLPA’s team report cards for facilities, amenities

Not every NFL team is created equal. And it’s no secret that, especially during free agency when veteran players have a large degree of say in where they suit up next, it’s often more than just a fat contract, a contending win-loss record, and a favorable depth chart that can be the deciding factor that attracts a player to a certain organization.

The Cowboys have long prided themselves on being a top-tier destination. Whether it’s the promise of extra primetime game exposure, the lack of state income tax in Texas, or simply the mystique of playing for America’s Team, Dallas always seems to be in the mix when players are seeking their next football home.

Turns out, the perception is grounded in a good bit of reality.

The NFL Players Association has released its first-ever “team report cards,” assigning letter grades to all 32 clubs in eight different categories ranging from weight room facilities to nutrition, the locker room, travel arrangements, and even treatment of players’ families.

According to union president JC Tretter, “providing players with information about each club would not only help them make important career decisions, but it would also help raise the standards across each club.”

Every NFL player on a 2022 team roster was asked to give their opinions regarding their team; over 1,300 players responded.

The Cowboys scored at or near the top in most categories and ended up in fifth place overall once all the grades were tallied into aggregate rankings. Here’s a breakdown of how they did in each category, and how they compare to some other clubs:

Treatment of families, A+ (1st among all 32 teams)

The Cowboys were the only club to achieve a perfect grade in this category. The family room and daycare provided by the team received a first-place ranking, and the post-game gathering area for families was ranked 4th.

This category is a big one for most players, and most feel their own team is lacking. The Bengals, for example, were dinged for players’ wives nursing on the floors of public restrooms at games due to a lack of team-provided family rooms at their stadium. Eagles players called out a family room that’s accessible only to coaches and football operations staffers’ families (but not those of players), and players have to bring their own babysitters to use the daycare room at their stadium.

Behind Dallas, only two teams graded out with an A, and just one earned an A- from its players.

Food service/nutrition, A (T-1st among all 32 teams)

The Cowboys tied with three other clubs for first place here. All three meals are provided for players each day (which is not the case for every team), and the quality of the food ranked 4th leaguewide. Every Cowboys player who responded said there was enough room in the team cafeteria.

The Bengals, once again, got low marks for not having the cafeteria open on days when players are encouraged to voluntarily report to the facility. The Cardinals are one of three teams who do not provide dinner to players, although they’ll apparently charge players via a payroll deduction for a boxed meal during the season; they charge players for all meals during the offseason.

Weight room: A+ (T-1st among all 32 teams)

Four teams, including Dallas, led the field for their weight room facilities.

Arizona again is at the bottom of this category, with some players complaining about uneven floors and peeling floorboards making for an unsafe environment. The Browns, however, say they don’t even have a proper weight room; their weightlifting facilities are housed on a portion of a small indoor turf practice field. The Chargers use a converted office building that the players say is cramped.

Strength staff: A+ (T-1st among all 32 teams)

Another perfect grade for the Cowboys, who are tied with eight other clubs atop this category. All Dallas respondents believe they have enough strength coaches for everyone, and 96% of players feel they get a workout personalized specifically for them.

Most players gave their team’s strength coaches better-than-average grades, though the Ravens and Falcons said they don’t feel like their staffs necessarily help them be more successful. (The data was collected before Baltimore parted ways with their head strength coach, though.)

Training room: B (T-8th among all 32 teams)

This is just one of three categories where the Cowboys weren’t at the top of the class. While most players felt the staffing was adequate, several respondents disagreed. As far as amenities, while almost all players felt there were enough hot and cold tubs for use, and 100% of respondents liked the steam room, the Cowboys are one of just six teams in the NFL to not provide a sauna for players.

Training room facilities are another big issue for most players, with several teams falling well short of expectations. Carolina, for example, saw some individuals complain of an unsafe pool room, with “players falling regularly” on a slippery surface. The Chargers cited “gross” hot and cold tubs that were often broken. Fewer than half of Commanders players believe their training room has enough staff; less than half of the Eagles team thinks they have enough hot and cold tub space.

Training staff: A- (T-15th among all 32 teams)

Twenty-one teams gave their training staff a grade of A-minus or higher, so this 15th-place ranking is actually better than it sounds.

That’s not the case for everyone, though. Kansas City players, for example, had considerable concerns about their head trainer, who reportedly “does not treat players fairly and consistently.” Many Chiefs said they “feel discouraged from reporting their injuries” and “fear retribution for speaking up for better care.” Many players in both Washington and Green Bay came right out and said they prefer to rehab their injuries on their own rather than use the team’s in-house facilities.

Locker room: A+ (T-1st among all 32 teams)

Anyone who’s taken a tour of The Star in Frisco knows the locker room is immense and immaculate. The Cowboys are one of four teams who graded their locker room with the highest possible mark.

At the other end of the spectrum, Jacksonville players brought up nightmarish conditions that included “a rat infestation in the locker room and laundry hampers” that lasted for three to four weeks during the 2022 season. Commanders respondents complained about insufficient bathrooms and a lack of hot water and poor drainage in the showers. Chargers players apparently have to wait for showers, as there aren’t enough. The Bengals don’t have outlets for charging personal devices in their lockers, and have several non-functioning toilets and showers.

Travel: C- (T-23rd among all 32 teams)

This is, by far, the lowest-graded category by responding Cowboys players. Of particular concern was seating on the team plane; Dallas is one of just seven clubs that does not offer any first-class seating to players. Instead, coaches and staff sit up front, with players crammed into coach seats en route to and from away games.

On the upside, the Cowboys don’t require players to bunk with roommates during road trips. Six teams- including the Commanders, Chiefs, and Buccaneers- force some of their younger players to double up at the team hotel.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire