Cowboys, national Twitter reactions to egregious officiating in loss to Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t lose because of the NFL referees. Let’s get that out of the way first and foremost. In every game, there are a multitude of plays that can be called either way and once the ball starts rolling in one direction, it’s easy to pay attention to every greivance on one side and ignore the ones on the other.

However, the calls the refs made, and others they didn’t make, certainly made the Dallas Cowboys’ efforts more of an uphill battle than they did for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 28-23 game on Sunday afternoon.

There has been a long tradition in the NFL where the Cowboys are constantly on the short end of the officiating stick; actual studies have been done on this in the past. However, more often than not, as long as time is left on the clock, the results almost inevitably end up being back in a team’s control. Sunday’s loss had numerous examples of the Cowboys being screwed by the calls, but also messing up themselves.

Dak Prescott stepping out of bounds on a two-point conversion was not the ref’s fault. Tyler Smith false starting on first-and-goal from the six yard line was not the ref’s fault. Either of those things

What was the ref’s fault? Plenty. There was the lack of an offensive pass interference call when Devonta Smith used an arm bar to create separation for his TD against DaRon Bland. There was the lack of a DPI call when CeeDee Lamb was grabbed on a deep ball the very next play.

There was the DPI called against Stephon Gilmore on an uncatchable ball that landed well outside the sideline on a throwaway. There was the penalty on Chuma Edoga for not declaring eligible that negated a Tony Pollard TD. Three plays later there was an overrule that claimed Luke Schoonmaker was down before crossing the goal line. The refs threw a flag for illegal hands to the face but picked it up when the replay showed there was clearly hands to the face.

Again, the Dallas Cowboys had a chance to win this game despite these officiating errors, and they didn’t come through. But the refs were really bad in this game and as such, the reaction on social media let them have it.

Thoughts on this:

1. Schoonmaker has to run that route deeper, that supercedes everything.

2. If called the penalty would be illegal contact, def could be a flag.

3. MOST important- catch isn't completed until Schoonmaker lands. Can't be down until catch is complete https://t.co/0gbsrTDqln pic.twitter.com/wvfVM7yci8 — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) November 6, 2023

You can literally see the moment when Devonta extends the arm bar https://t.co/uK5e3qiObt — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) November 6, 2023

You can see Dak Prescott confirming with the official that #71 declared as an eligible receiver. Illegal formation penalty still thrown. Wiping away a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/8g2R6POTfW — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 6, 2023

If I’m a Cowboys fan I’m really displeased with the officiating thus far. The DPI on Gilmore on an uncatchable ball that AJ Brown gave up on + picking up a flag that was obviously correct is really going to be tough to deal with if they lose. — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 6, 2023

This game … pic.twitter.com/FSfavrPk3o — Pastor Carl Day (@PastorCarlDay) November 5, 2023

Stephon Gilmore was called for defensive pass interference on this play. pic.twitter.com/k62VbfhFdj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2023

“We’ve got a penalty flag it looks like it’s on…” YEAH WE KNOW ALREADY — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) November 5, 2023

CeeDee lamb couldn’t get DPI on slay with him pulling his arm and beat … and AJ got that nonsense 😂 — Pastor Carl Day (@PastorCarlDay) November 5, 2023

Gotta tell ya, the officiating this quarter has been absolute dog ****. But for all that talk about how good Dallas's defense is supposed to be, it really hasn't shown today — Ray Santiago 🇩🇴🇵🇷 (@RaySanti) November 5, 2023

I got legit eagles fans texting me saying the penalties are bs. Fuck outta here — A Complete Sham🎙 (@Simply_Shamaria) November 5, 2023

That whole drive was crazy. All Philly had to do was snap the ball and the refs took it from there. — BG (@JuggernautBG) November 5, 2023

Bc it wasn't a hold. Not only was it past the play, he got pancacked on hands inside the shoulders driving block. That's textbook blocking. https://t.co/RaEI0idaal pic.twitter.com/ot8tZ9ACj3 — Burgers and Blitzes (@Not2BeTrite) November 5, 2023

Holding flag keeps Dallas from holding serve on its last possession, and ~30 yards worth of flags help the Eagles grab control of the game. the flag on Gilmore was bad officiating; the rest is bad discipline by Dallas in a big spot. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) November 5, 2023

Slay held CeeDee on that same sideline, no call. Gilmore did literally nothing, flag. That’s unfortunate. — Jeff Cavanaugh (@timeforjeffrey) November 5, 2023

The refs need to chill with all these flags. This is a hell of a game between two really good teams. Let the men play ball! #Cowboys #Eagles — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 5, 2023

I need blood pressure meds https://t.co/yxwj0D5xIA — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) November 5, 2023

Refs throw a flag for hands to the face but then for some unknown reason decide to pick it up…? #DALvsPHI pic.twitter.com/QGqokZGlV6 — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) November 6, 2023

Holding called on the Cowboys. Yes he grabs his jersey a little but minimal contact compared to what the refs have let slip on other drives… #DALvsPHI pic.twitter.com/a1tokt2Tmr — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) November 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire