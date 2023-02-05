Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer offensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore last week. Now, unlike the Washington Commanders, who fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner two weeks before, the Cowboys have a new offensive coordinator.

On Saturday, the Cowboys officially named Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator.

Cowboys announced they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 4, 2023

While Moore led the Cowboys to a top-10 finish in total offense in three of his four seasons as offensive coordinator, Schottenheimer hasn’t always enjoyed similar results.

The son of legendary former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, Brian Schottenheimer spent the 2022 season with Dallas as a consultant.

The 49-year-old Schottenheimer began his coaching career back in 1997 with the St. Louis Rams. In 1998, he spent a year with the Kansas City Chiefs before going to the college ranks as a wide receivers coach with Syracuse. In 2000, he took a job with USC as a tight ends coach.

He returned to the NFL in 2001 with Washington as its quarterbacks coach under his father. However, in one of owner Daniel Snyder’s worst moves — and there have been many — he fired Marty Schottenheimer after only one season as head coach.

Schottenheimer followed his father to the San Diego Chargers as quarterbacks coach for the next four seasons before landing his first offensive coordinator position with the New York Jets in 2006. After six seasons in that role, Schottenheimer was named offensive coordinator for the Rams for three seasons.

In 2015, Schottenheimer again returned to college as Georgia’s offensive coordinator. That lasted one season as head coach Mark Richt was fired, so Schottenheimer came back to the NFL as quarterbacks coach for Andrew Luck and the Colts for two seasons.

In 2018, the Seattle Seahawks hired Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator, where he worked for three seasons. In 2021, he was Urban Meyer’s passing-game coordinator with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here are some thoughts around the league regarding Schottenheimer’s hiring.

when will the fact that Brian Schottenheimer has never done a good job once in 20+ years in the NFL prevent him from getting other important jobs — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 4, 2023

Eagles fans were celebrating the Cowboys’ new hire.

If Eagles fans are cheering this hire, that’s a bad sign for the Cowboys. https://t.co/B9U2aV88EH — PhillyVoice (@thephillyvoice) February 4, 2023

It isn’t known if Schottenheimer or head coach Mike McCarthy will call plays for Dallas in 2023, but both, at least from the outside, seem like a downgrade from Kellen Moore.

The rest of the NFC East appears happy with Schottenheimer’s hiring as we await who Washington will hire as its next offensive coordinator.

Nick Sirianni and Brian Daboll discussing the new Mike McMcCarthy-Brian Schottenheimer led Cowboys offense. pic.twitter.com/clyqcjhZkV — TheOGfantasyfootball (@TheOGfantasy) February 4, 2023

