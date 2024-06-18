Cowboys nab star linebacker, looking for spring-league 3-peat

Since the days of the legendary Gil Brandt, the Dallas Cowboys organization has always been able to maximize creative avenues to uncover talent ready to play in the NFL. In recent years, that has meant converting players from other professional leagues. In 2022 they found USFL MVP Kavontae Turpin and last year brought in kicker Brandon Aubrry. Both made the Pro Bowl in their rookie NFL campaigns.

Hoping to continue the tradition, the Cowboys have bolstered their linebacker corps with plans to sign UFL linebacker Willie Harvey Jr., a move aimed at enhancing their defensive depth and versatility.

Harvey, who previously played for the Cleveland Browns before making his way through various spring football leagues, brings a blend of experience and potential that the Cowboys hope to harness as they gear up for the upcoming season.

Harvey was named to the All-UFL team after leading the league with 76 tackles with the St. Louis Battlehawks. Dallas had previously worked him out along with four other potential UFL to NFL candidates.

The addition of Harvey comes as the Cowboys continue to address areas of need on their roster. Linebacker depth has been a concern for the team in recent years and that hit it’s tipping point in 2023 when Dan Quinn had to convert safety Markquese Bell.

Harvey’s presence is expected to provide insurance and competition within the linebacker unit, fostering a more robust and resilient defense.

His journey to the NFL has been one marked by perseverance and hard work. An undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2019, Harvey contributed on special teams and providing depth in the linebacker rotation. His time in Cleveland showcased his tenacity and adaptability, traits that undoubtedly appealed to the Cowboys’ front office and coaching staff.

Harvey is known for his athleticism and instinctive play. During his collegiate career at Iowa State he was a standout performer, earning All-Big 12 honors and demonstrating a knack for making plays all over the field. His ability to read offenses and react quickly will be valuable assets for the Cowboys, who are looking to improve a defense that struggled at times last season.

For Harvey, signing with the Cowboys represents an exciting new chapter and an opportunity to make a significant impact. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are optimistic that his arrival will strengthen their defense as they aim for a successful campaign. Once training camp begins, all eyes will be on Harvey to see how he integrates into the Cowboys’ system and contributes to their quest for a championship.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire