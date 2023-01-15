Cowboys must win first, but options for divisional round down to 2

The Dallas Cowboys are focused on the task at hand. Despite being slight road favorites, there’s no question that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady present a ridiculous hurdle for the Cowboys to climb over. With the team’s history against the quarterback (0-7) and on the road on the playoffs (0-for-30 years), there’s no way they are looking beyond the task at hand, escaping Monday night with a win.

But on the outside, from the bleachers and couches, looking ahead has no such impact. Fans can care about the rest of the NFC playoffs, and with Saturday’s results, more is known about what kind of path Dallas would need to traverse to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1995 season.

What San Francisco's win means

Dallas entered wild-card weekend with five different possibilities. First is the worst, they could lose on Monday night and their season be over. But if they win, based on the games that were played before they hit the field, a different possibility awaited them based on which of the other four combatants emerged victorious.

Dallas was almost assured of having to travel if they won, but there was one longshot to them playing at AT&T Stadium.

If all three road teams won this weekend, Dallas would have been hosting the divisional round against the New York Giants while the Seattle Seahawks travelled to Philadelphia.

The 49ers taking out the Seahawks eliminated two of those other possibilities.

Dallas cannot host a home game in the divisional round, though there remains a slim chance they could still get a home game if things break perfectly.

If New York upsets Minnesota

The Giants lost to the Vikings earlier this season, in Minnesota, by three points. If they can return to the scene of the crime and escape with a win on Sunday evening, then a victorious Dallas will be facing off against the Eagles for the third time this season.

If every one escapes Monday healthy, it will set up a great rubber match where both teams will have their starting QB for the first time in the series.

Story continues

Philadelphia won in Week 6, 26-17, in Cooper Rush’s final start. He was 4-0 on the season and 5-0 in his career when his turnover-worthy throws were finally picked off after being fortunate the prior weeks.

Dallas won the rematch in Week 16, 40-34, with Gardner Minshew under center for the Eagles. Presumably, Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts would lead an epic winner-take-all third matchup.

If Minnesota defeats the Giants

If Minnesota holds serve, that will send Dallas to the west coast for the divisional round. It would be a rematch of last year’s wild-card loss, when the 12-5 Cowboys were the lone home team to lose in the initial round.

The 49ers have now won 11 games in a row, the longest winning streak of the NFL season. One note mentioned in the broadcast on Saturday, the last several teams to ride double-digit streaks into the playoffs all have lost in the divisional round.

Kyle Shanahan’s QB, right now being played by Brock Purdy, is humming along at 6-0 during the streak.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire