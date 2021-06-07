What Cowboys must do for '21 season to be a success 'GMFB'

Reuters
The plan to create a breakaway Super League was not a coup but a way to save the soccer industry, which has been dramatically hit by the coronavirus pandemic, European Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said on Friday. "The Super League is not a coup, but a desperate cry of alarm for a system that, knowingly or not, is heading towards insolvency," Agnelli said at a news conference organised to bid farewell to Juve's outgoing sporting director Fabio Paratici. "For years I have tried to change European competitions from the inside, because the signs of crisis were evident even before the pandemic," Agnelli added.