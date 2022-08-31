Cowboys move Tyron Smith, James Washington to IR; re-sign two specialists

As planned, Tyron Smith’s and James Washington’s time on the Cowboys’ active 53-man roster lasted just one day.

The left tackle and wide receiver were placed on injured reserve Wednesday, according to the team, 24 hours after being listed on the team’s initial roster. League rules dictate that only players on the initial active roster may return during the course of the season, and the Cowboys hope to have both Smith and Washington back at some point.

The move to short-term IR means both players will miss a minimum of four games.

Washington broke his foot early in camp, but could potentially be back as early as Week 5. Smith suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee and required surgery last week to repair the damage. It is thought he will be lost until at least December.

The #Cowboys officially moved LT Tyron Smith and WR James Washington to Injured Reserve, giving both a chance to return. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2022

To fill their spots on the active roster, the Cowboys officially re-signed long snapper Jake McQuaide and special teamer/cornerback C.J. Goodwin. Both veterans had to be technically released Tuesday in anticipation of the personnel shuffle and were not exposed to Wednesday’s round of waiver transactions.

Both McQuaide and Goodwin rejoined the team in time for Wednesday’s practice session.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire