Cowboys move starting LT to IR, again, open Door No. 3

The musical chairs in and out of the starting lineup, IR and the practice squad has been an exhausting exercise for the Dallas Cowboys offensive line. It feels like every time someone squats a seat, a flesh-eating virus bites them in the rear and sends them scurrying to the DJ booth begging for a change in tune. Alas, the record skips but it does not change. Week after week, multiple players are lost and once again the club will change up two of it’s starting five heading into a new week.

It was already known Brandon Knight, subbing for Tyron Smith who was placed on IR for neck surgery was going to miss Week 7’s game. Knight had a knee scope following Monday night’s loss that saw right guard Zack Martin leave early. On Saturday, the expected move was made official as Knight joined Smith, starting right tackle La’el Collins (hip) and starting center Joe Looney on the IR.

Replacing Knight on the roster and in the starting lineup will be Cam Erving, activated from IR after being lost in Week 1 himself. The club also elevated two linemen from the practice squad, including journeyman lineman Jordan Mills.

LT Brandon Knight (knee) was placed on injured reserve to clear the roster spot. Cam Erving officially been activated off IR; he’s expected to start Sunday at Washington. Cowboys also elevated C Adam Redmond, OT Jordan Mills from practice squad. First game of 2020 for both. https://t.co/uSJbFTskTb — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 24, 2020





The last remaining starter is left guard Connor Williams, though Erving will take the mantle of elder statesman even though this will be his first offensive snap with the team after signing as a free agent in May. Intended to be the swing tackle, he was beat out in Week 1 by Terence Steele, though Erving was one of multiple OL players to have injury issues during training camp as well. Steele, a 2020 UDFA has started every game of the season in place of Collins to lukewarm, at best, results.

Knight had been acquitting himself relatively well in replacing Smith, though recent results were starting to bring that evaluation back to expected levels for a 2019 UDFA. Still, his loss will hurt as the players suiting up have no continuity among a group where success is predicated upon familiarity.

In the middle of the lineup, 2020 fourth-round pick Tyler Biadasz will be making his third start at center. It’s not expected Looney – who took over the starting gig when Travis Frederick abruptly retired in the offseason – will take the starting reigns back whenever he is healthy.

Since he isn’t Adam Redmond’s elevation from the PS is a must to backup both guard and center spots. Mills will serve as the second backup tackle behind Greg Senat.

