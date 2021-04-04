Cowboys Mock Draft Roundup: Trade down possibility, OT picked almost as often as Surtain

The first two phases of free agency are officially over. While there are still more than a handful of players who can immediately help their squads, two weeks-plus have gone by and the surge is most definitely over. The Dallas Cowboys have brought back seven of their own free agents, added eight from the outside and have done a good job on each individual decision and negotiation, even if the whole is less than the sum of the parts. The focus now and for the next four weeks will be the amateur draft.

Early in the process, mock drafts focus on the teams biggest offseason needs, but teams meet some of those needs during the first phases of free agency, opening them up for other pursuits in the draft. Not the Cowboys, of course, because they only use free agency to plug leaky holes instead of fixing the boat permanently. In this way, their mock draft targets tend to stay consistent throughout the offseason, but the teams which pick ahead of Dallas change, sometime altering the product pool the Cowboys are diving into.

In our latest trek across the land, we find a handful of multiple round affairs, which we’ll line up first. It’s quite obvious that the Alabama corner has achieved consensus status as a whopping 12 of 18 mocks polled shipped Patrick Surtain II to Dallas, and he was already off the board in a couple of the others. However another name has trended upward as a viable candidate for No. 10 overall. Dive in to see who.

NFL.com (Chad Reuter 4-round) - CB Patrick Surtain (Bama), OT Jaylen Mayfield (Michigan), Edge Joseph Ossai (Texas), TE John Bates (Boise), WR Frank Darby (ASU), DT Tommy Togiai (OSU)

Link

Team need and player value merge at the 10th overall pick, with the Cowboys getting the kind of physical outside corner they could have had in Jalen Ramsey a few years ago. Surtain is a technician who plays the ball as well as any corner I've seen over the past 20 years.

Pro Football Network (Ian Cummings 3-Rd Mock) - CB Jaycee Horn (Bama), S Richie Grant (UCF), Edge Payton Turner (Houston), DT Osa Odighizuwa (UCLA)

Link

The “Jaycee Horn is CB1″ train adds new passengers every day. After his pro day performance, there’s no denying that Horn is a potential blue-chip prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. The South Carolina product put up one of the best Relative Athletic Scores ever at cornerback, registering a 9.99 overall. He logged a 4.4 40-yard dash, a 41.5-inch vertical, a 133-inch broad jump, and 19 bench reps with 33-inch arms. With an elite combination of athleticism, length, and competitive swagger, Horn looks like he could be the next lockdown cornerback. In need of talent all over their defense, the Cowboys would be unwise to pass him up here.

SI - Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Link

The Cowboys offense is loaded with talent, but the line needs work. Enter Slater, who is considered the best offensive tackle in the 2021 draft class. Solidifying the offensive line will be good news for Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and all the Dallas weapons.

NFL.com (Adam Rank) - Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Link

Yeah, it's going to hurt if Surtain ends up going to the Broncos. I'd even investigate trading up if you really want to make sure you get him. You need defense. But if Surtain is off the board, I'd like to fix the next-biggest need for the team, and that's offensive line. Slater would be a fruitful infusion into a line (and particularly, a position) that was once one of the best in the NFL. And now it's ... not so much. The Cowboys are like Star Wars. Amazing in the 1970s, had a nice run in the '90s, but you've disappointed a lot of people recently. Still, there has been a comeback, thanks to things like The Mandalorian. Rebuilding your offensive line would be like that.

NFL.com (Cynthia Frelund) - Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Link

Projected press production on third downs drives this pick, which looks like one of the best fits for any selection in this first round. According to my model, Surtain is the corner with the highest ceiling.

NFL.com (Lance Zierlein) - Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Link

Slater has the versatility to play any position on the O-line and will help strengthen a Cowboys front five that was decimated by injuries last season.

Yahoo! Sports (Eric Edholm) - Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Link This has been one of my most common mock pairings, and why not? It just makes a lot of sense. Surtain had a great pro day, quieting some of the talk that he wasn’t quite an elite athlete.

Surtain might never be a top-five corner in the league, but we feel he eventually will fall just below that mark at his peak and provide Dallas far better coverage in a shoddy secondary. There’s now a bit of a Bama-to-Dallas pipeline with Amari Cooper, Trevon Diggs and Saivion Smith.

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards) - Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Link

Dallas has added players to the secondary but none are going to inspire fear. Patrick Surtain II is a really clean, technical prospect with NFL bloodlines. He brings a level of professionalism and consistency to a defense that has lacked it.

Draftplex (TRADE) - Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Link

No. 13 - * Projected trade down with Los Angeles Chargers * The Cowboys gamble and it pays off with one of their Top-10 targets, Patrick Surtain II, sneaking through.

Note, in Jimmy Johnson trade value, this would net Dallas the Chargers' 3rd-round comp (No. 97) and 4th (No. 118) and cost Dallas' 5th-round comp (No. 179).

Drafttek (Austin Smith) - OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

Link

Moving down may be the best option, unless the Cowboys have someone fall in their lap that they just can't pass up on. In this scenario, that player would be Slater. While many believe he can play tackle in the NFL, I'm not so optimistic given his average size and arm length. Still, he's one of the most technically sound prospects in this class, as well as one of the top interior lineman I've evaluated since Zack Martin was coming out of Notre Dame. He could instantly upgrade the left guard position, making Connor Williams a possible trade candidate that could net Dallas another pick or a defender. I know how badly this defense needs to improve, but you just can't pass up on value like Slater would present.

Baltimore Sun - CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Link

As tempting as it might be to improve the offense, the Cowboys can’t afford to ignore their holes on defense. Help at all levels is needed, but the secondary is the most glaring spot after the loss of cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. Horn’s stock has risen considerably since the start of the 2020 season, with some even arguing for him to be the top cornerback in this class.

NBC Sports - Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Link

Corner is very clearly Dallas’ biggest team need, and Surtain is a total stud. In addition to being a sound, instinctive player with experience playing in the NCAA’s most complex defense, Surtain flashed 93rd percentile Adjusted SPARQ athleticism at his pro day (39-inch vertical at 6’2/208). Trevon Diggs and Surtain lock down this position for Jerry Jones long term.

Other Mocks selecting Surtain

The Huddle The Draft Network (Drae Harris) CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) FF Today (Jonathan Bales) SB Nation (James Dator) Washington Post (John Clayton)

1

