Cowboys Mock Draft 6.0: Preparing for life after Prescott, Tyron Smith

The majority of rational Dallas Cowboys fans would like to see Dak Prescott as the long-term quarterback. The majority, but not all. It feels like, even though it’s been completely in their hands the entire time, the front office feels the same way. Yet, the deal isn’t done and until the ink hits the paper, there remains a chance that Prescott is going to need to be replaced sooner rather than later.

What that looks like is unsure, but we took a stab at laying out the various possibilities with these 10 options for the Cowboys at QB this offseason. One of the options would be to franchise tag Prescott, again, and then let him walk in 2022. We’re going to run this particular 2021 mock draft exercise with that in mind. Not just that, but also with the idea that the Cowboys will be making a transition on offensive line sooner rather than later, by having to say goodbye to Tyron Smith.

I think I did a good job of maneuvering around the draft with these edicts in mind. A series of trades ended up giving the Cowboys the same number of picks on Day 1 and Day 2, a position target we had in mind for 1.10, and a future selection that increases the chance of finding Prescott’s successor. Moving on from Prescott is hardly what we’d want to do, but if we felt like we had to, this would be way we’d like it to go down.

Buckle up. Time to run another sim with The Draft Network’s Mock Draft machine.

TRADE: Send 1.10, 3.74, 3.99, 4.114 to New York Jets for 1.23, 3.66, 3.86, 4.106, Seattle's 2022 1st Round Pick

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This is a crucial part of preparing for Prescott's departure in this scenario. Getting a first rounder for 2022 will give Dallas some level of ammunition. With it being Seattle's pick, and with Dallas hopefully returning to the playoffs, the two picks combined would be enough to move Dallas up to No. 10 or so in next year's draft. Combine that with a 2022 first rounder and voila, the ammunition to get one of next year's best QBs.

TRADE: 1.23, 2.42, 4.106 to Miami Dolphins for 1.18, 2.50, 4.122

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Moving up five spots to get a falling target in exchange for back in the second and fourth rounds. And now, to the picks.

1.18 - OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

From Dane Brugler, The Athletic:

12. Christian Darrisaw, OT3, Virginia Tech (6-5, 315) Keeping his weight over his toes, Darrisaw shows efficient slide quickness in pass pro, and he is a bulldozer in the run game, unlocking his hips to create movement or seal block. While he shows the ability to manhandle defenders once he locks on, he doesn’t always play with a stout anchor or killer instinct.

Unlike Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater, Darrisaw isn't being kicked inside in Year 1, so he's only a target if Dallas is ready to move on from Tyron Smith. That doesn't have to happen before the draft.

2.50 - WR D'Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

What's missing from the Cowboys super-potent offense? Unmatchable speed. Eskridge reportedly runs a 4.33 40-yard dash and he has a defender's mentality when it comes to contact. He's the Tyreek Hill for Kellen Moore's offense.

3.66 - Safety Richie Grant, UCF

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The belle of the Senior Bowl ball, Grant took his stock up a notch with his performance on the big stage. From The Draft Network:

The Knights played Grant in a variety of roles including as a deep single-high safety, split zones, man coverage from the slot, and occasionally as a box safety. His best role at the next level comes as a free safety, but he is fairly interchangeable. Grant brings good size and athleticism to the table and doesn’t have physical limitations. The best components of Grant’s game are his ball skills and versatility. He’s an urgent football player that is always around the ball.

TRADE: 3.86, 5.177, 2022 5th to Detroit for 3.71

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

3.71 - Alim McNeill, DL, NC State

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

TRADE: 4.122, 7.234 to Cincinnati Bengals for 4.109

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

4.109 - CB Ambry Thomas, Michigan

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

TRADE: 4.127 to Seattle Seahawks for 4.139, 2022 6th round pick

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

4.127 - Safety Ar'Darius Washington, TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

6.188 - WR Jaelon Darden, North Texas

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

7.222 - LB Anthony Hines III, Texas A&M

(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)