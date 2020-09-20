Cowboys mix it up, 3 new captains for Week 2 vs Falcons includes WR Michael Gallup

Head coach Mike McCarthy said that he didn’t want to name season-long captains earlier in the offseason. Under previous head coach Jason Garrett, the Dallas Cowboys would go into each season with five or six different captains, mostly related to longevity and tenure. That isn’t the case with the new Cowboys.

After selecting three captains for the season opener, Dallas has a brand new set of captains for Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. WR Michael Gallup, DE DeMarcus Lawrence and special teamer CB C.J. Goodwin.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s three captains for today’s game: WR Michael Gallup, DE DeMarcus Lawrence and CB C.J. Goodwin. One to represent team for coin toss. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 20, 2020





Last week quarterback Dak Prescott, linebacker Jaylon Smith and long snapper L.P. Ladouceur will done the captain’s C on their jerseys.

