The Cowboys are having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in their home opener.

In the first half, they had three lost fumbles, another they recovered and another overturned on replay. A fake punt fell incomplete. And Falcons receivers ran free.

Atlanta leads 29-10 at intermission.

The Falcons scored 20 points in the first quarter, using three Cowboys fumbles and an incompletion on a fake punt for all their points.

Their scoring drives have covered 22, 52, 5, 31, 75 and 56 yards. The Falcons have 226 yards.

The Falcons had three receivers over 100 yards last week. In the first half, Calvin Ridley has five catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns; Hayden Hurst has two catches for 44 yards and a touchdown; Russell Gage has two catches for 18 yards; and Julio Jones‘ only reception has gone for 5 yards.

Matt Ryan is 11-of-19 for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

Lost fumbles by Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Dalton Schultz have killed the Cowboys. Elliott had another fumble the Cowboys recovered, and Tony Pollard had a lost fumble reversed after replay showed his elbow was down.

Foyesade Oluokun has three forced fumbles.

The Cowboys have 203 yards. Elliott has 12 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown, and Prescott is 15-of-19 for 138 yards.

Cowboys’ mistakes help Falcons take 29-10 lead into locker room originally appeared on Pro Football Talk