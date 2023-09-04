‘No comparables’: Cowboys prep for familiar Week 1 foe who brings heavy dose of unknown
From @ToddBrock24f7: For an opponent the Cowboys have faced 121 times in the regular season, the Giants bring an awful lot of X-factor into the 2023 opener.
The Americans know they can’t start sluggishly in the knockout round as they prepare to face Italy on Tuesday.
The Rams wouldn't rule out Cooper Kupp for Week 1.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The Raiders are breaking in a new QB at altitude against a division rival. Sign us up.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Jones, a former player, is a member of Kirby Smart's coaching staff. He was arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges late Friday.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Rudolph wants to retire with the Vikings, who he played with for 10 years.
Florida State scored 31 consecutive points in the second half.
It’s the final season of Pac-12 football as we’ve long known it, and the conference started off the year in fine fashion.
Now atop the AL West, the Mariners face a daunting final month as they chase a division title
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
UCF referenced calling in the National Guard during its 56-6 win over Kent State on Saturday, and later deleted the post.
With both teams already in the quarterfinals, it was the Lithuanians who were ready to compete and jumped out to a 31-12 lead after the first quarter.
Do you believe?
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.
A Penn State football game had the same issue minutes later.
Sportsbooks took a loss on Colorado's win Saturday.
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.