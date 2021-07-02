Cowboys, Mike McCarthy fined for OTA violations

NFL teams are losing money left and right. It was announced Thursday afternoon that the Washington Football Team will be fined $10 million due to a misconduct violation. In addition, the league dropped another bomb shortly after this was announced.

Three more teams would have to pay the piper as well. The Dallas Cowboys, along with the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars, were hit with fines for OTA violations, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

49ers were fined $100,000 and Kyle Shanahan $50,000. Jaguars were fined $200,000 and Urban Meyer $100,000. Cowboys were fined $100,000 and Mike McCarthy $50,000. Per sources. https://t.co/MVnrPAWmD2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 1, 2021

The team was fined due to offseason workout violations according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The specifics are unknown, but among the possibilities are the intensity of practice and how much contact there is between players. In addition, the Cowboys will also forfeit an undisclosed number of OTA days in 2022.

The organization declined to comment on the violations, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

America’s team is currently on a break until they reconvene at the end of the month for training camp in Oxnard, California.

