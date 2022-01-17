Cowboys' Mike McCarthy explains Dak Prescott's strange late scramble vs. 49ers

McCarthy explains what happened on Dak's game-ending scramble originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The ending to the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys NFC Wild Card Game was certainly a bizarre one.

With 31 seconds remaining in regulation and needing a touchdown and extra point to win the game, quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense marched into 49ers territory quickly, setting up what should have been a hail mary attempt in the final seconds of the game.

On the final play of the game, Prescott scrambled down to the San Francisco 24-year-line and was unable to spike the ball after getting to the line, appearing to run into the referee. The bizarre final play sealed a 23-17 49ers win at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy explained what he saw on that final play.

"I've never seen that come down the way it came down as far as the collision between the umpire and the quarterback," McCarthy told reporters after the game. "We were trying to get inside the 30-yard-line to set up the last play. The mechanics were in-tact and I felt from our end of it, the communication I was given on the sideline was that they were reviewing it and they were going to put time back on the clock. The next thing I know they're running off the field."

The play design and Prescott's decision to scramble was head-scratching due to the fact that the Cowboys did not have any timeouts. It wouldn't have mattered if Dallas was able to spike the ball in time, but an attempt at the endzone would have been easier if the Cowboys were able to complete another pass on 2nd-and-1.

McCarthy was content with the play and Prescott's decision to scramble.

"I have no problem with the (play call)," McCarthy added. "We called a church clock situation, this is something we practice every Friday and Saturday. We're trying to get inside the 20-year-line, we want the last play to come down to it. It would have been some form of five vertical pass concept. We had two sets based on where we were going to be based on the final yardage. Based on that time, 14 seconds, we should clearly get the ball spiked there.

"I'm as shocked as anybody on offense that we didn't get to that last play."

As the Cowboys' season ends on one of the most bizarre plays in NFL history, the 49ers' season will live to see another week.

San Francisco will face off against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC Divisional Round Game next Sunday at Lambeau Field.