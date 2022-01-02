Cowboys' Michael Gallup ruled out with knee injury he suffered on touchdown catch

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup caught a touchdown pass late in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals, but it came at a cost.

Gallup appeared to twist his left knee on the 21-yard TD catch, staying down for several moments after the score. He later was helped off the field and taken to the sideline medical tent for observation.

The Cowboys ruled Gallup out mere minutes after he left the field.

It was Gallup's first TD catch since Week 13, cutting the Cardinals' lead to 13-7, and only his second all season.

He's due to hit free agency this offseason, perhaps looking to cash in elsewhere. Gallup has been productive for the Cowboys but is the No. 3 wide receiver there behind CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper.

Gallup also missed seven games earlier this season after suffering a calf strain in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.