Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup will be staying in Dallas for years to come.

Gallup, who was slated to hit free agency on Wednesday, has instead agreed to a new contract with the Cowboys. According to multiple reports, it’s a five-year contract worth $62.5 million.

The Cowboys considered retaining Gallup a high priority, and after shedding salary cap space by agreeing to trade Amari Cooper to the Browns, the Cowboys had both the cap space and the need to keep Gallup around.

Last year Gallup missed half the season but still managed 35 catches for 445 yards.

Gallup is the No. 33 player on PFT’s list of the Top 100 free agents.

Cowboys, Michael Gallup agree to five-year contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk