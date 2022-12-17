Cowboys’ Micah Parsons wants him a Bills jersey from Josh Allen (video)

While sidelined, Bills pass rusher Von Miller is still working.

In this case, he’s doing so with Bleacher Report. Miller’s podcast runs through the outlet and during an episode this week, he had a young and promising player from his own position as a guest: Micah Parsons.

Parsons currently has 12 sacks for the Cowboys. While rushing the passer was undoubtedly a topic between the two, there was a QB decision in a different light and it involved Josh Allen.

Parsons sounds like he’s a big fan of the way Allen plays. That’s because he asked Miller to hook him up and have Allen send him one of his game-worn jerseys down in Dallas.

Check out the segment in the B/R clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire