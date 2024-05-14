Cowboys’ Micah Parsons signs partnership deal with adidas

Edge rusher Micah Parsons is one of three high-profile Cowboys players eligible for a lucrative new contract from the team this offseason, but he’s not letting the front office’s foot-dragging thus far keep him from cashing in now.

The adidas brand announced Tuesday that they have signed Parsons to “a multi-year partnership” that will have the soon-to-turn 25-year-old participating in the manufacturer’s marketing campaigns and sporting their apparel. He’ll also wear the adidas Adizero Impact cleats when he takes the field in 2024.

“Since day one, I’ve wanted to be a global ambassador for the game, inspiring the next generation of athletes and fans around the world,” Parsons said. “It’s very clear to me that adidas is best aligned with my ambitions and career goals. The three stripes has already done so much for me and I know that this is going to be special.”

Micah Parsons has signed a multi-year footwear and apparel deal with adidas 🏈⭐ pic.twitter.com/BIjgTvW4Ln — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) May 14, 2024

Parsons is the latest football star to join the adidas camp. Patrick Mahomes, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Garrett Wilson, Chris Jones, Brock Purdy, David Njoku, Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, and Aaron Jones are already affiliated with the brand. Incoming rookies Michael Penix Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Rome Odunze, and Xavier Legette have deals as well.

A first-round draft selection by Dallas in 2021, Parsons has earned All-Pro honors in each of his three seasons, unanimously won Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first season, and has been up for Defensive Player of the Year three times.

“Since his rookie year, Micah has distinguished himself as a transformational player in the league with his relentless drive, unique and engaging personality, and overall pursuit of greatness.” said Chris McGuire, adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing. “Micah is a perfect addition to join the three stripes. His passion for greatness – both on and off the field – positions him to be one of the biggest stars in the game, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him join the adidas family.”

