Cowboys’ Micah Parsons returns after early concussion scare

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron Burnett
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The San Francisco 49ers came out swinging in AT&T Stadium with an effortless first drive touchdown without reaching third down. Coming off the quick score, the Dallas defense got pushed right back onto the field after a three-and-out from the offense and Linebacker Micah Parsons took a helmet-to-helmet hit on the 49ers’ second offensive drive.

Parsons was slow to reach the sideline and the trainers wasted no time helping him to the medical tent.

Without the All-Pro rookie, the Dallas defense stifled the 49ers offense to force a field goal attempt by Robbie Gould. In a breath of relief. Parsons returned to the field for the fourth down play, relieving concern about his status for the game.

Even though it’s an early 10-0 hole for the Cowboys, the return of Parsons gives more hope early in the wild card contest.

Recommended Stories